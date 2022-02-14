ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best and worst ads of Super Bowl 2022 — and Larry David can sell me crypto anytime he likes

By Tribune News Service
Denver Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t get it. If none of us will “look back on our lives and regret the things we didn’t buy,” as celebrity spokesperson Ewan McGregor purred in the Super Bowl Expedia commercial, then why am I so vexed by which cryptocurrency to hoard? Or which electric vehicle to plug in?...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
FOOTBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Larry David
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Ty Burrell
Person
Nick
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Robin
Deadline

Super Bowl Ads: Watch The Latest, With Larry David, ‘Sopranos’ Reprise, Scarlett Johansson, ‘Austin Powers’ Cast, Zendaya, & More – Update

UPDATED with more ads Super Bowl LVI is finally upon us, and it feels a lot different than last year’s big game. For starters, SoFi Stadium in LA will be full. A year ago, the game vividly reflected the grueling early phase of Covid, as Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium hosted 24,835 fans, one-third of whom were newly vaccinated health care workers. This season, roaring crowds and close games have boosted NFL ratings, with the conference championship games at the end of January posting multi-year highs. NBCUniversal, which will carry the Super Bowl on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, is hoping that breadth will...
NFL
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
Stamford Advocate

Larry David Doesn’t Like Much, But He Loved This Super Bowl Cryptocurrency Ad

Pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty….surprising. FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, did its best to stand out in its first time advertising at the Super Bowl by tapping an actor who has never appeared in commercials before: Larry David. More from Variety. David, best known for his contrarian, curmudgeonly humor, took to the...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Advertising#American Football#Super Bowl Expedia#Ftx#Crypto Com#Nbc#Austrian
Primetimer

Larry David's Super Bowl ad begs the question: Does he know what crypto is?

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star's appearance as a time traveling idiot in a Super Bowl ad for FTX, a crypto currency exchange, left many of David's fans baffled, dismayed and divided. (FTX also released a 2-1/2 minute "Larry's Cut" version of the ad.) "The ad was complete with a crypto giveaway, and left everyone at home entirely confused," says The Cut's Olivia Truffaut-Wong. "I’m sorry, but Larry David starring in a crypto commercial definitely feels like a sign of the apocalypse. It’s the kind of thing I would expect in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, not our actual reality. Twitter will be debating the ad for days to come, but one thing we can all agree on is that there is no way David knows what cryptocurrency is. And while I would normally completely endorse crypto-ignorance, if you’re going to sell something to millions of people, you might want to know what it is." Slate's Justin Peters says "this was one of the funniest ads of the night, but, man, I can’t be the only one getting major turn-of-the-century dot-com vibes from all these triumphalist crypto ads. By the logic of this ad, Larry David would have been skeptical about Pets.com, too—and, you know what? He would have been right!" Later, LeBron James schooled his younger self about taking chances in an ad for Crypto.com. As the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Faughdner notes, "the star-studded ads were the latest example of the entertainment industry’s growing interest in everything blockchain. In the past year, there’s been a preponderance of actors, musicians and athletes talking up digital currencies and or NFTs — unique digital records authenticating ownership of an item, tracked on a digital ledger." But, Faughdner adds, "critics have balked at the spectacle of the rich and famous encouraging viewers to gamble on a risky and speculative market that has been plagued by grifters. Skeptics say the cryptocurrency and NFT craze has primarily benefited wealthy early adopters — the true believers — who could afford to get in early."
NFL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan sparks conversation with new star-studded photos

Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir. The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.
NFL
beincrypto.com

Larry David Finally Agrees to Appear in a Crypto ad for FTX

Larry David, a known ad avoider, has agreed to appear in a pro-crypto ad. This is the first advertisement he’s ever agreed to appear in. Crypto exchange FTX have managed to rope Larry David into their latest campaign. The ad ran for the first time during the Super Bowl 56, which took place on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Crypto
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Sopranos' reunion and historic Larry David rant lead Super Bowl ad surprises

Maybe it was because the Super Bowl was being played in Los Angeles for the first time in nearly 30 years. Maybe celebrities were tired of having to keep a low profile during the pandemic. Whatever the reason, the stars were in full force for the championship game. The commercials...
NFL
Coinspeaker

FTX Super Bowl Commercial Features Larry David as Crypto Sceptic

Along with FTX, crypto firms like Coinbase and Crypto.com have aired their commercials on the newly formed category of Super Bowl advertisement. FTX came out to be a crowd favorite with its recent advertisement in the Super bowl. Not only was the commercial appreciated for making a bold move with its ‘not-so conventional’ ad, but it also managed to rope in the American Comedian Larry David as part of its humourous promotion video.
NFL
umd.edu

Super Bowl Ads: Celebrities, Cars and Crypto

If a single theme emerged from the deluge of Super Bowl commercials for cryptocurrency, electric vehicles and online booking agencies, it was one that steered viewers away from the worries of the last two years. “If we look at the Super Bowl as a reflection of what we would like...
NFL
ABC 4

With bouncing QR codes and Larry David, cryptocurrency ads dominate Super Bowl commercial breaks

(ABC4) – If Super Bowl commercials are any indication, the future of the Internet – including cryptocurrency – is knocking on the door of the American lifestyle. Coinbase, eToro, Crypto.com, and FTX were all among the brands and businesses that ponied up the dough – a lot of dough, reports say that a 60-second ad spot during the NFL’s championship game went for nearly $7 million – to showcase their services in front of an audience of tens of millions.
NFL
capradio.org

Crypto ads are a Super Bowl talker, with floating QR codes and Larry David

Cryptocurrencies made a splash at the Super Bowl. Four ads touting cryptocurrencies aired during the three-and-a-half hour broadcast. While that's not a large number, it's still a sign that cryptocurrencies have gone mainstream. The ads ranged from one showing an older LeBron James going back in time to visit his...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy