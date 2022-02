COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in December. Oscar Alexandro Soriana, 19, is charged with tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle in connection to the death of Tyshawn Dickerson on Dec. 31. Two 17-year-old suspects are also facing charges for tampering with evidence, police said Monday.

