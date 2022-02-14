Rams win Super Bowl over Bengals 23-20

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday, as Matthew Stafford gets ready to duke it out at SoFi Stadium against Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks have at least one nuclear weapon at their disposal, with the Los Angeles Rams' offense housing wideout Cooper Kupp and the Cincinnati Bengals bringing rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase to the fight, but as the saying goes: in the end, there can only be one. If the Bengals want to be the last team standing when the confetti begins raining in Los Angeles on Sunday, they'd better figure out how to contain Kupp, and that's easier said than done.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO