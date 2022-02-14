ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams win Super Bowl over Bengals 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams were all but out of playmakers in the second half of the Super Bowl. They still had Cooper Kupp,...

Fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl following Cincinnati Bengals interception

A fan ran on the field and briefly delayed action in the Super Bowl. With both teams on the field following an interception of Matthew Stafford by the Cincinnati Bengals, a fan ran nearly the length of the field before being stopped by security. The fan appeared to have a sheet or a towel and was stopped just inside the 20-yard-line.
The Bengals grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask on 75-yard Super Bowl TD and got away with it

The Cincinnati Bengals only needed one play to take a second half lead in Super Bowl LVI. Joe Burrow tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins over Jalen Ramsey on the first play of the third quarter to give the Bengals a 17-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams. After the extra point was kicked, replays showed that Higgins clearly grabbed Ramsey’s facemask just before catching the ball.
Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, Rams defeat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Sunday night, the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI. West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, wins his first career Super Bowl. The former Rebel previously spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati from 2006-16, before signing with the Rams in 2017. With the victory, Whitworth joins Tom Brady and former Giants punter Jeff […]
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
Super Bowl 2022: Here's how Bengals can contain Cooper Kupp, including forcing Matthew Stafford into mistakes

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday, as Matthew Stafford gets ready to duke it out at SoFi Stadium against Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks have at least one nuclear weapon at their disposal, with the Los Angeles Rams' offense housing wideout Cooper Kupp and the Cincinnati Bengals bringing rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase to the fight, but as the saying goes: in the end, there can only be one. If the Bengals want to be the last team standing when the confetti begins raining in Los Angeles on Sunday, they'd better figure out how to contain Kupp, and that's easier said than done.
Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI on late Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp TD

Those major colleges that spend millions of dollars on recruiting didn’t think Cooper Kupp was good enough to receive a scholarship. Now his name is cemented in football lore. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati...
Super Bowl 2022 final score: Matthew Stafford leads Rams in late drive to overcome Bengals, 23-20

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI on their home turf at SoFi Stadium, proving that their “Super Bowl or bust” attitude can be successful. Since acquiring Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams have prioritized winning now over future draft picks and acquisitions. Today, the risk paid off as the Rams won their first Super Bowl since 1999 and their second in franchise history.
Trent Dilfer on the Rams’ Super Bowl Win, Stafford’s HOF Case, Kupp vs. Donald for MVP, McVay’s Future, and the Future of the Bengals

Russillo shares his thoughts on the most memorable parts of Super Bowl LVI, and why Aaron Donald is his headline (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals, the key points of the game, why Trent believes the Bengals’ title window has closed, rumors of Sean McVay stepping away from coaching, Matthew Stafford’s legacy now that he is a Super Bowl champion, and more (9:54). Then Ryen recaps some of his Super Bowl weekend festivities before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:01).
Cooper Kupp Named Super Bowl MVP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named MVP of Super Bowl 56 after his eight catch, 92 yard, two touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp made several critical catches throughout the Rams comeback, including on the game winning drive. Trailing by four points, Kupp caught a one yard offering from quarterback Matthew Stafford to put L.A. up by three. It would be the game winning score.
Look: Bengals Player Gets A Wild Taunting Penalty

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is inactive in the Super Bowl, but he still managed to have an impact on the game. It wasn’t a positive one either. After safety Jessie Bates III picked off Matthew Stafford late in the second quarter, Hargreaves ran off the sideline to join his teammates celebrating in the end zone.
Cincinnati Bengals score on wild trick play in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams jumped out to an early lead in Super Bowl LVI thanks to an early touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. to put them up 13-3, and the Cincinnati Bengals have answered back in a very unconventional way. The Bengals drove down the field...
