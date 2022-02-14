ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

By Jesse Ullmann
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjzN8_0eDp4evW00

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUdU8_0eDp4evW00
Credit: CMPD

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marlaya was found safe when authorities located and arrested Patterson Sunday, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJi9R_0eDp4evW00
Homicide scene Sunday morning in north Charlotte
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
KLFY News 10

Arrest made in connection to remains found in New Iberia

UPDATE: 02/15/22 10:14 P.M. An arrest has been made in connection with human remains found in New Iberia. Police discovered the remains on Cherokee Street on Sunday. Authorities say the remains could be connected to the disappearance of a young woman. 24-year-old Dwayne Alfred was arrested early Tuesday morning, in connection to the remains found. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Shock after human remains found in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia man says the wooded area where investigators found human remains is a popular dumping spot. Police discovered the remains in a wooded area on Cherokee Street early Sunday. Officials say the human remains could be connected to the disappearance of a young woman, who went missing in October. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Corey Patterson
KLFY News 10

La. Black man freed from jail after 44 years

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) In Marksville, a man sent to prison for the rape of two sisters is scheduled to be a free man. Vincent Simmons already served 44 years of that 100-year sentence.  Simmons was convicted in 1977 of raping two 14-year-old twin sisters.  Even back then he maintained his innocence. 12th Judicial District Court […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Police#Queen City News#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KLFY News 10

Apartment fire damages half of the building, 1 injury reported

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 600 block of E. University Ave shortly before 2 a.m. Calls reported smoke coming from one of the eight apartments in the building. With the help of UL Police officers, all of the residents were evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Dogs rescued from fire in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two dogs were rescued from a mobile home fire in Youngsville Tuesday afternoon. The fire started around 2pm at a mobile home in the 100 block of Windrose. No one was injured in the fire. Youngsville Fire Department, Lafayette Parish Fire Department and Broussard Fire Department all responded to the scene.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette overdose deaths jump 300% in three years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) For the first time, the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office has reported over 100 overdose deaths in a year. A drug that killed zero people in Lafayette Parish just six years ago, killed 96 people in 2021. The fact is fentanyl deaths have been doubling in Lafayette Parish every year since 2018. “When […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy