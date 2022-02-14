ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Today in sports history: Feb. 14

By Associated Press
Democrat-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1951, Sugar Ray Robinson wins the middleweight title with a technical knockout in the 13th round over Jake LaMotta in Chicago. See more from this date. 1951: Sugar Ray Robinson wins middleweight title...

democratherald.com

