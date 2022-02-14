Today in sports history: Feb. 14

The 2022 Winter Olympics brought the best of the best athletes from all over the world to Beijing to compete for a shot at a medal, and viewers have had plenty of options to check out new and familiar cold-weather events. With the highly-anticipated women's free skate clouded by controversy over the 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva, however, there are plenty of questions about what happens next. Olympics TV host and prolific sports broadcaster Adnan Virk, who has been keeping viewers on top of the events daily with Peacock's Winter Gold, spoke with CinemaBlend and weighed in on the situation and overall story with figure skating.

