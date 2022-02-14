Sen. Schumer calls for $50B overhaul of USPS

U.S. Senator for New York Charles Schumer announced a vote on Sunday that would bring a $50 billion overhaul to the United States Postal Service (USPS), which has experienced ongoing troubles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 would require employees of the USPS to enroll in Medicare, which could save upwards of $22.6 billion over the next decade, according to WSYR-TV.

Sen. Schumer stated his belief that an overhaul of the USPS is long overdue, with its overstrained budget having caused its services to lag, especially in Upstate New York.

