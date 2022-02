PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance video has been released of a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on New Year’s Day in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspects went to a car and got handguns. One man was killed, two women were also shot. The shooting happened after an argument at a club on Luray Street. Police are searching for two suspects and two women who were with them, as well as a person of interest. There is a $20,000 reward in this case.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO