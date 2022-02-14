ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Apparently the James Webb Space Telescope Took a Selfie

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dc0V6_0eDp391P00
Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard. Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Even before it was launched into space, the James Webb Space Telescope has been compared to the Hubble Space Telescope, its predecessor in recording images of deep space. Many articles comparing the two have focused on the technology each telescope uses, their positions relative to the Earth and the resolutions of the images each takes.

There’s another way to differentiate between the two of them, however: the James Webb Space Telescope is the one that just took a selfie.

Space.com has an inside look at how the selfie was taken — and what it means about the Webb’s capabilities. The image was taken using a specific lens within the near-infrared camera, also known as the NIRCam. And while the instrument had been tested numerous times before launch, this was the first time NASA saw what it looked like when illuminated by stars.

The principal investigator for NIRCam, Marcia Rieke, was excited by the results of this test, of which the selfie was only one part. “The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of taking images and aligning the telescope are proceeding,” Rieke said. “We were so happy to see that light makes its way into NIRCam.”

NASA has a longer explanation of what the initial testing revealed — and how that work will help us gain a better understanding of the universe. This may well be the biggest flex involving a selfie, ever.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Stephen Hawking’s Doodle-Filled Blackboard Is on Display for All to Decipher

What was Stephen Hawking thinking? A new exhibit at the Science Museum of London hopes to answer that question by looking at one of his old blackboards. Hawking, the revered theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author who passed away in 2018, kept a blackboard “smothered with cartoons, doodles and equations” from a conference on superspace and supergravity he arranged in 1980, according to The Guardian.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Peloton’s Severance Package for the Thousands of Employees It Just Fired Is Laughably Out of Touch

Don’t get us wrong, there are a few worthwhile offerings in the severance packages Peloton gave to the 2,800 employees it fired yesterday. According to an open letter from John Foley (CEO as of last week, now being pushed into a role as Executive Chair), laid-off employees can expect cash compensation, an extension of healthcare services and equity vesting periods, plus assistance with finding a new job — via a third party vendor that specializes in resume-building and career leads.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Selfies#Space Com#Nasawebb#Nircam
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

Did NASA Just Find Evidence of Life on Mars?

The Curiosity rover brought back some compelling evidence that suggests there was life on Mars. This is what NASA has been waiting for. NASA scientists have been reviewing rocks that the Curiosity rover collected on Mars. The rocks show signs of organic carbon. They believe that this carbon might’ve come from bugs that lived on Mars. They analyzed rocks from six different locations that the rover had traveled to. Rocks from each of the locations had a carbon cycle. NASA says that these rock samples could have a “biological basis.” They are reportedly similar to fossil samples of microbial life found in Australia.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
The Staten Island Advance

NASA: See new stunning images of Venus’ surface from space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A NASA spacecraft has captured stunning new images of the surface of Venus from space. Smothered in thick clouds, Venus’ surface is usually shrouded from sight, NASA says. But in two recent flybys of the planet, the spacecraft used its wide-field imager (WISPR) to take photos of the entire nightside in wavelengths of the visible spectrum — the type of light that the human eye can see — and extending into the near-infrared.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Smithonian

Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Stunning Photo of a Faraway Galactic Trio

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope recently snapped a photo of three starry galaxies that appear as if they are interacting with each other. In the picture's upper right corner, two of the galaxies slightly resemble the outline of Star Trek’s U.S.S. Enterprise. Since Hubble was launched in 1990, it...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

‘Deeply Sorry': Private Space Company Screws Up NASA Mission

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astra, a young rocket company based in California, lost a NASA payload of small satellites after a mid-flight failure scuttled its first launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday. Though the cause of the malfunction is still unclear, live onboard footage from the rocket captured it erratically spinning after the fairing of the vehicle was jettisoned.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Asteroid near Earth was discovered orbiting the Sun

HONOLULU — Astronomers recently discovered the largest-known Trojan asteroid using a telescope atop Haleakala on Maui. The Trojan asteroid known as 2020 XL5 is only the second of its kind ever to be found and it is the largest of the two, with a diameter of about 0.75 miles.
ASTRONOMY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy