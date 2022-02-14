What to know about Super Bowl 56, from Cooper Kupp to Eminem

Dr. Dre and his crew of all-stars—Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, plus a surprise appearance from 50 Cent–delivered a G-Funk homecoming at the Super Bowl 56 halftime show, with a dash of controversy: Eminem took a knee (one report claimed he was told not to by the NFL, although a league spokesperson said after the show that they aware it would happen, because officials “watched it during rehearsals”), Kendrick left out a key line about the police from the Black Lives Matter anthem “Alright” (while Dre kept one in “Still D.R.E”), and the camera zoomed away every time Snoop looked like he might Crip walk. The setlist of nostalgic hits felt like a final coronation for rap, which has never taken center stage at the Super Bowl before, as the dominant force in pop music.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO