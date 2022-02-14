ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about Super Bowl 56, from Cooper Kupp to Eminem

Cover picture for the articleFrom a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee and Meadow Soprano driving an electric Chevy, here’s what happened Sunday at Super Bowl 56. HERE’S WHY THE RAMS WON THE SUPER BOWL: Down 20-16, the Rams...

Deadline

Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Eminem’s Halftime Show Move

The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show just wrapped up from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and many are calling it the greatest halftime show of all-time. The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, among others. Eminem...
MetroTimes

Why Eminem’s Super Bowl kneel missed the mark

It was 2016 when former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick made people uncomfortable when he began to kneel during the National Anthem — a silent protest against police brutality with a loud message that ultimately led to Kaepernick’s shift from NFL quarterback to social justice activist. Fast forward...
PennLive.com

NFL says Eminem can’t kneel, trying to censor Dr. Dre’s lyrics heading into Super Bowl LVI halftime show: reports

Eminem made his name in the early 2000s as a rapper who was not afraid to throw up a middle finger to the man and push every boundary put in front of him. The Detroit rapper is slated to be part of the Super Bowl’s halftime show, and he is trending as the game gets underway because he reportedly asked the NFL if he could kneel during his performance.
Popculture

NFL Speaks out Over Eminem's Kneeling Controversy at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night despite the NFL reportedly attempting him to stop the gesture. After the Super Bowl, the league reacted to Eminem's gesture and said it didn't attempt to stop the hip-hop star from taking a knee. "We watched all elements...
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: NFL Reportedly Asked Eminem Not To Demonstrate By Taking a Knee

If you can count on hip-hop superstar, Eminem, to do anything, it’s doing exactly what he wants. The star-studded halftime show of Super Bowl LVI was one for the history books, with not one, not two, but five headlining acts performing during the half-hour extravaganza. And while the majority of the show was scrubbed of any divisive references, Eminem managed to make a statement.
Decider.com

Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent And More Blow Roof of Super Bowl With History Making Performance

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show made history with a stunning performance from five — actually, make that six! — world-renowned performers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem exploded with a killer set during tonight’s big game, even welcoming in surprise star 50 Cent to round things out. Unfortunately, we’ve got to get back to the game, but we all could’ve watched that for hours, right? Right.
Rolling Stone

California Knows How To Party: Dr. Dre Leads One of the All-Time Great Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Well, that was awesome. The Super Bowl halftime show finally opened up to hip-hop—this was the first time the rappers got to bumrush center stage, instead of serving as a sideshow. And it was a triumph. Dr. Dre presided over an all-time great Super Bowl blowout, rocking alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak on drums. It was a celebration of West Coast rap history at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, in a battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The whole lineup was a dream-team of rap old-schoolers, with Kendrick...
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Variety

Super Bowl Halftime: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop A-Team, Eminem Takes a Knee in Hit-Filled Show

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The halftime show of Super Bowl LVI might have technically featured five announced headliners — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, with a surprise sixth in 50 Cent — but there’s no question that the hit-filled set revolved around two stars: Dr. Dre and the city of L.A. And while the lyrics to the songs featured in the long medley of the performers’ hits — some of the biggest hip-hop songs of the past 30 years — were largely sanitized from references to racial strife or parts of...
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
GQMagazine

Eminem Took a Knee at Dr. Dre's Perfectly Nostalgic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Dr. Dre and his crew of all-stars—Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, plus a surprise appearance from 50 Cent–delivered a G-Funk homecoming at the Super Bowl 56 halftime show, with a dash of controversy: Eminem took a knee (one report claimed he was told not to by the NFL, although a league spokesperson said after the show that they aware it would happen, because officials “watched it during rehearsals”), Kendrick left out a key line about the police from the Black Lives Matter anthem “Alright” (while Dre kept one in “Still D.R.E”), and the camera zoomed away every time Snoop looked like he might Crip walk. The setlist of nostalgic hits felt like a final coronation for rap, which has never taken center stage at the Super Bowl before, as the dominant force in pop music.
The Spun

Look: Eminem Took A Knee During His Halftime Show Performance

We may have just witnessed the best Super Bowl halftime show of all-time. It even included a bit of rebellious activity from Eminem. The NFL requires its halftime performers to submit requests for their performances. Eminem reportedly submitted a request to kneel during the performance. The NFL denied it. “According...
