ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

By Merrell Readman
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0506Xo_0eDp24dz00
Shutterstock

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.

As you grow older it’s natural for skin to sag and fine lines to develop on the surface, so adjusting your makeup routine accordingly can create the illusion of an effortless facelift without actually getting any work done. We spoke with NYC-based commercial & editorial makeup artist Lindsay Kastuk for her top tips on applying eye makeup in a way that can lift your face and snatch your complexion for a flawless look everyday.

Blend Out And Up

Knowing how to work with your particular eye shape is essential for creating a lifted look on your face, and Kastuk suggests focusing a darker shade on your outer corner while making sure to blend upward will create the illusion of a natural face lift. “I always try to keep the darker shadows at the outer corner of the eyes – never inwards; this closes the eyes in,” she explains. “You want to make sure and always blend the darker eyeshadows up and out.”

Dragging and blending a darker shade upward on the corner of your lid will have the same effect as a cat eye wing, drawing the attention towards your temple and making your face look taut and lifted. “For a simple yet effective eye lift trick, use a little bit of a dark eyeshadow (or an eyeliner) and place it at the outer top lash line,” says Kastuk. “A very soft liner look can lift the outer corner of the eye a bit.” While harsher liners and sharp lines are certainly in, a softer, more blended look can help add a subtle beauty to your appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVVDU_0eDp24dz00

Pairing a blended, darker outer corner eyeshadow look with a defined contour can work together to effectively solidify the illusion of a face lift, and it only stands to reason that if you want your face to appear more angular, adding in those angles yourself will make all the difference. “[This look] draws the eyes upwards and creates the illusion that everything is being pulled upward,” explains Kastuk. “Similarly to contouring your cheeks or nose, it’s creating an eye shape.”

Achieving a facelift through makeup is largely about blending effectively, but Kastuk notes that building up layer by layer can help to create the most natural final product. “Add a little bit of color at a time and stop when you feel good. It is much easier to take your time and add color than it is to start over entirely,” she explains.

Ultimately the makeup look that you feel the most confident in is going to be the one which appears most flattering against your features, but remembering to concentrate your product to the outer corner of your eye and blending in an upwards motion will produce a significant anti-aging effect. Creating almost a catlike wing with your shadow will draw attention upwards, masking fine lines around the eyes and giving your complexion a natural face lift without ever having to actually go under the knife.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shefinds

4 Haircut Mistakes That Instantly Make You Look Older

Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut— we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist, who gave four examples of styles that can add years to your appearance— and how to alter them in more modern ways.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

How to get rid of under-eye bags (once and for all)

If under-eye bags leave you looking like you’ve been out-out on the prosecco (when you were actually in bed by nine), you might want to read this…. Not-so-fun fact: The skin under your eyes is ten times thinner than any other skin on your body, which makes it more prone to swelling (caused by gathering excess fluids), and discolouration (the network of blood vessels visible through transparent skin). This is why the area is prone to puffiness and dark circles, aka eye bags.
SKIN CARE
In Style

If You Struggle With Fine, Thinning Hair, These 6 Products May Change Your Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If excessive hair shedding is one of the beauty concerns that plagues you the most, you're not alone. I recently shared my thinning hair struggle, and am back again with a few more product recommendations that I've put to the test in the name of achieving thicker, fuller-looking hair.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
shefinds

4 Ways To Style Hair At Any Length And Instantly Look Younger

There’s a reason that having a good hair day can make or break your mood—hair is one of the defining characteristics of your look and can ultimately determine your entire vibe simply by how it’s styled. While some cuts can help to emphasize the angles of your face and highlight your best features, the wrong cut can make you appear dramatically older than you are, which is never the goal when it comes to styling your locks. For the most flattering cut and style at any length, we spoke with celebrity hairstylist Julien Farel to get the breakdown on the top looks to try in the new year to look and feel your best.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Makeup#Eye Shadow#Cosmetics#Lash#Commercial#Makeup Artist
latest-hairstyles.com

28 Bixie Haircut Examples Trending in 2022

The bixie haircut is a combination of a pixie and bob cut. This trendy cut offers the fullness of a short pixie and the versatility of a bob. The cut is customizable, making it suitable for women of all ages. First, Tucker encourages you to make sure that your preferred...
HAIR CARE
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Say This Eye Is Cream 'Seriously Magical' for Wrinkles, Dark Circles, and Puffy Bags

Understanding ingredient lists can be challenging, even for seasoned beauty lovers (no kidding, I keep a magnifying glass in my bathroom to see some of the tiny fonts). Which is why Eight Saints' skincare is so refreshing: All of the line's offerings revolve around eight skin-boosting ingredients, and exclude over a dozen iffy additives. And per shoppers, its All In Eye Cream is a godsend for fine lines, puffiness, and dark bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Angled Bobs for Women Over 60 Who Want a Chic Look

An angled bob for women over 60 is a short to mid-length cut with shorter layers at the back and accommodates naturally thinning hair. As a trendy chop that never goes out of style, it works great on any hair type and texture. Bobs are appropriate for all seasons. “You...
HAIR CARE
buzzfeednews.com

10 Best Hand Creams For Super-Dry, Cracked Skin

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

PSA: Women Over 50 Can Have Cool & Stylish Haircuts, Too

There are many beautiful things that come with aging: strong relationships with friends and family, wisdom, confidence, a deeper sense of self, retirement, and the ability to truly do what you want. But what might not be as welcome are the hair changes that can occur. When women hit age 50, hair starts to lose pigment (if it hasn’t already) resulting in gray hair. Texture can completely change from straight to curly or frizzy, and moisturized to dry. On top of all of that, it can also start to thin and fall out. That’s where the best haircuts for women over 50 can make a big difference.
HAIR CARE
Glam.com

The Octopus Haircut Is The New Take On The Shag Trend

It looks like the nostalgic haircut trend won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Following the return of styles like the shag and the mullet, a similarly retro stlye has emerged: the octopus haircut. While at first glance it may seem to be the same cut as a shag, the octopus haircut has subtle differences — most notable, the sleeker shape.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

People Look Like Glazed Donuts When They Use This TikTok-Viral Mask Because It Makes Skin ‘Extremely Smooth & Supple’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If we had to come up with one mantra that sums up our 2022 skin goals, it’s glow big or stay home. We’re more than ready to get our glow on and achieve a healthy, dewy complexion this year. To find the product that’ll help us get there, we turned to trusty TikTok. Per usual, the app  pulled through and introduced us to our latest and greatest skincare obsession: the Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask. There are plenty of videos...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy