Starmer confirms he received death threats following Johnson’s Savile slur

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
 2 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he received death threats following Boris Johnson’s false claim that he failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

The Labour leader said the Prime Minister’s slur had “fed into” a “right-wing conspiracy theory”, and this had caused “difficulty”.

But he said he would rather not talk about the matter because he did not want his young children to hear “too much” of what may be said about him.

It comes after police launched an investigation into online death threats against the Labour leader in the wake of the PM’s jibe in the House of Commons.

Asked if he had received such threats following Mr Johnson’s comments, Sir Keir said: “Yes. I do not like talking about this because I have got young children.”

He told BBC Radio Newcastle: “It’s very important for me to say that what the Prime Minister said was wrong, it was very wrong. He knew exactly what he was doing.

“There has been a right-wing conspiracy theory for some time that’s a complete fabrication.

“He fed into that, and that has caused difficulty, but my preference, if I may, is not to talk about that because, as I say, I have got young children and I don’t particularly want them to hear too much of what may or may not be said about me.”

Documents, including a batch of messages from users of the Telegram app who appear to be identifiable, were sent to Scotland Yard by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) on Friday.

The Observer reported that they included calls for Sir Keir, who along with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy was confronted by a mob in Whitehall last week shouting “paedophile protector”, to be executed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Friday February 11, police received a third party report relating to allegations of malicious communications made against a serving Member of Parliament.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

No arrests have yet been made.

A Labour source said: “Of course extremists of all stripes don’t like Keir – he spent years helping to put them and their ilk in prison and keep Britain’s streets safe from them.”

The material from the CCDH, shown to The Observer, includes responses to footage of last week’s incident posted by English Defence League founder Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – better known under his pseudonym Tommy Robinson – and conspiracy theory group Resistance GB.

Earlier this month, in a slur which caused widespread criticism and calls for him to apologise, Mr Johnson accused his rival of failing to prosecute Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

Last Monday, Sir Keir and Mr Lammy, who were walking back from the Ministry of Defence after a briefing on the situation in Ukraine, had to be escorted away from demonstrators by police.

Although Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009 when a decision was taken not to prosecute Savile, he had no personal involvement in the deliberations.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said he had never been called a “paedophile protector” before.

He added: “If others want to argue that this is unconnected with precisely what the Prime Minister said one week before then let them make that case. But they’ll never persuade me that there is no link.”

Mr Johnson tweeted last Monday evening that the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Critics have said the PM’s jibe is completely unfounded and have blamed the remark for anti-Covid restriction demonstrators targeting Sir Keir outside Parliament.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, speaking on a visit to east London last week, said the images of the opposition leader being bundled into a police car to be escorted away from protesters were “completely disgraceful”.

But the Cabinet minister, who has previously distanced himself from the PM’s Savile comments, said “the people that are to blame are the protesters themselves” rather than Mr Johnson.

The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘may use honours to woo MPs’ as Scotland trip planned to move on from Partygate

Liberal Democrat MPs are campaigning to block Boris Johnson from having a resignation honours list, and using the promise of gongs to win back support from rebels, if he is forced from office over Partygate.Letters – seen by The Independent – were submitted to the chairs of the House of Lords Appointments Commission and the Cabinet Office Honours Committee following unconfirmed reports that Mr Johnson had offered knighthoods and peerages to Tory MPs who hold back from submitting letters of no confidence in his leadership.Wendy Chamberlain, the Lib Dem chief whip, said that without this assurance, a “desperate” PM...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson reshuffles ministers as he refuses to apologise for Starmer ‘slur’

Boris Johnson has embarked on a mini-reshuffle as he continued to resist calls to apologise for his controversial attack on Sir Keir Starmer over Jimmy Savile.Chief Whip Mark Spencer who has been criticised for his handling of discipline among MPs, is moved sideways to become Leader of the Commons.He replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg who becomes Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office.Chris Heaton-Harris a long time ally of Mr Johnson, takes over as his parliamentary enforcer as the new Chief Whip.The announcements came as the Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle delivered a fresh rebuke to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Savile slurs didn’t ‘incite’ or ‘provoke’ mob against Keir Starmer, minister claims

Boris Johnson’s slurs about Jimmy Savile against Keir Starmer did not “incite” or “provoke” a mob who surrounded and hurled abuse at the Labour leader last night, a government minister has attempted to claim.Despite calls from Tory MPs for the prime minister to apologise over his remarks, minister Chris Philp said he he did not believe the incident at Westminster on Monday evening was a result of the prime minister’s comments.It comes after Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for his own safety after being targeted outside Parliament by angry protestors, heckling “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accusing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Speaker warns Johnson ‘words have consequences’ after Starmer surrounded by mob shouting Savile slurs

Boris Johnson was rebuked by the House of Commons speaker and warned that “words have consequences” after a mob surrounded Sir Keir Starmer and shouted abuse, repeating slurs about Jimmy Savile.Sir Lindsay Hoyle condemned the discredited claim made by the prime minister that the Labour leader “failed” to prosecute Savile, saying his remarks in Commons last week were “inappropriate” and “only inflame opinions”.As criticism mounted from Tory backbenchers over the smear, the Archbishop of Canterbury also offered a veiled reproach to the prime minister, issuing an appeal for those involved in political disputes to “learn to disagree well”.“When politicians are harassed and...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

