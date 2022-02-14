Subaru starts taking Solterra electric SUV reservations

Sources tell Reuters that Lincoln, the luxury car division of Ford Motor Company, is planning to introduce at least five new battery electric sport utility vehicles through 2026. The new models will supplement or replace the current Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, the sources said. What the fifth vehicle might be is unclear. It’s all part of Ford’s plan announced last May to invest $30 billion in EVs and batteries between now and 2030. It says it will be building 600,000 electric vehicles globally within 2 years, part of its mission to become “the clear No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America” behind Tesla.

