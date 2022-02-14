ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Buy Nvidia Ahead of Earnings?

 2 days ago

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 16, after the closing bell. The company has a good track record to live up to. The last time Nvidia failed to beat market estimates was in January 2019.

This time, Nvidia has to prove it is growing its business and exceed more than 50% growth compared to the same period last year to beat market estimates.

Yet amid a turbulent macroeconomic backdrop for growth and technology stocks, Nvidia shares are down almost 30% from their historic peak reached in November last year after Q3 earnings.

Could Q4 earnings be a new opportunity for Nvidia to report record results and get closer to the $1 trillion market cap?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Lkot_0eDp1O6d00
Figure 1:  Should You Buy Nvidia Ahead of Earnings? The Verge

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: ARK Innovation ETF: Have The Discipline To Limit Losses)

Nvidia Q3 Earnings Recap

Nvidia's last earnings report was one of the best in its history. The company showed solid earnings and gave robust guidance for 2022. As a result, the positive market reaction sent the stock to an all-time high, and its market cap passed the $800 billion mark.

The company reported record revenues of $7.1 billion, which was up 50% compared to the same period last year. The main drivers for the record revenues were Data Center and Gaming, reporting growth of 55% and 42% year-over-year, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csqT4_0eDp1O6d00
Figure 2: Nvidia EPS surprise & estimates by quarter. Seeking Alpha

Regarding Nvidia business highlights, it showed solid development in its artificial intelligence (AI) business with the Ominverse and all the opportunities that will come from this new market.

Nvidia is an unusual growth and technology stock in one sense. The company's strong balance sheet allows it to pay $100 million in quarterly dividends. While the annual dividend yield is modest, any dividend payments are uncommon in high-growth stocks.

Q4 Expectations

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia needs to demonstrate that it has continued the growth reported in Q3. The market expects earnings per share of $1.22, which indicates 57% growth year-over-year.

On the revenue side, to beat market estimates, Nvidia needs to report numbers above $7.43 billion, which would represent 48% growth compared to the same period last year.

Investors should keep an eye on the reported growth in Data Center, Nvidia's fastest-growing business, along with related headwinds such as supply-chain disruptions.

Also, its highest revenue-generating segment, Gaming, is worth watching in 2022 as well.

According to Nvidia, the outlook for Q4 is that revenues will come in at $7.4 billion, which could swing 2% higher or lower. Furthermore, the company revealed that non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 67% and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.43 billion.

Finally, other income and expenses are expected to be around $60 million, and tax rates are expected to be 11%, plus or minus 1%.

Is It Worth Investing in Nvidia Now?

It's likely Nvidia will beat market expectations on its earnings for the 12th consecutive time. The company's growth-related revenue outlook seems to be in line with what the company promises to deliver in Q4. But despite all the optimism, here are a few points of attention.

According to Pierre Farragu of New Street, one of the few Nvidia bears on Wall Street, there may be a "steep pullback" in Nvidia stock in the short term motivated by the "crypto winter." He sees a reduction in the demand for graphics processing units in the crypto market.

Another point worth considering is that Nvidia's earnings are due to be released just after the release of January's producer price index (PPI) data. A potentially pessimistic reaction from the market could impact stocks in general, especially those more sensitive to the current macro scenario such as tech and growth.

The bottom line is that, while it seems logical to bet that Nvidia will beat market expectations based on its business fundamentals, there's considerable risk to consider regarding the current macroeconomic momentum that may also have a direct impact on market reaction.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 2 Top NFT-Related Stocks to Buy in 2022)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

