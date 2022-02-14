ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuel prices have hit a new record high at the pump across the UK, tightening the squeeze on UK consumers, the motoring organisation the AA has said. Over the weekend petrol reached 148.02p a litre, while diesel hit a new record high of 151.57p a litre last Thursday. Fuel...

www.bbc.com

CBS News

Ukraine tensions drive gas prices to their highest level in years

Fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine are adding to rising global oil prices, causing more pain at the pump for U.S. motorists. Gasoline prices surged across the U.S. this week to their highest level in eight years amid rising concerns that a military conflict in Eastern Europe could drive up energy costs. The average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.49 on Wednesday, according to AAA, up four cents from the previous week and roughly a dollar from a year ago. It is the highest price since October 2014, according to the Energy Department.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Russia-Ukraine fears drive gasoline prices toward $4

Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine is putting the U.S. on the doorstep of $4-per-gallon gasoline for the first time in nearly 14 years. Oil prices fell a few dollars per barrel on Tuesday on hopes that Russia may not attack, but lingering tension promises continued volatility for the commodity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

Wholesale Prices Rise 1% in January, Up Near-Record 9.7% Over the Past Year

The producer price index, which measures wholesale prices, rose 1% in January and 9.7% for the 12-month period, the latter just off the record high. Core PPI rose 0.9%. Both increases were at least double the Wall Street estimates. Manufacturing in the New York region increased modestly in February but...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Warmer weather will send gas prices soaring 'a lot higher,' analyst warns

Gas prices will soar higher as a result of warmer weather, summer travelers boosting demand and the blending of summer gasoline, Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis told "Varney & Co." Monday. "All of the factors are going to point to an upward trajectory when we start seeing...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened 2022 at about $75 a barrel (bbl). Last week, the price rose above $90/bbl for the first time since 2014. That was also the last year the price of WTI was above $100/bbl. To recap, in the first half of 2014, oil...
TRAFFIC
ktwb.com

Thailand approves tax cut on diesel to ease high prices

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday agreed to cut the excise tax on diesel by 3 baht ($0.0927) per litre, from 5.99 baht currently, for three months to help mitigate the impact of high energy prices, deputy finance minister Santi Promphat told reporters. ($1 = 32.3500 baht)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Could Crude Oil Stay Above $90 in 2022?

In this segment of Backstage Pass recorded on Jan. 26, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Jason Hall, and Connor Allen discuss their thoughts on crude oil prices. Rachel Warren: Today, CNBC reported the global oil benchmark had topped $90 for the very first time since 2014. This is due to a variety of factors. There was a quote from CIBC Private Wealth, Rebecca Babin saying that potential sanctions on Russia which would be triggered by Ukraine invasion could be a catalyst for higher crude prices.
TRAFFIC
williamsonherald.com

Gas prices hit 7-year high in Tennessee

Gas prices reached a seven-year high Monday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have made the oil market even tighter, according to AAA. Since Feb. 7, gas prices across Tennessee have risen 11 cents on average. The Tennessee gas price average sat at $3.26 Monday — 24 cents more expensive than one month prior and 98 cents more than a year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE
Telegraph

Ceasefire in supermarket price wars fuels record-breaking petrol prices

The cost-of-energy crisis is now spreading to the petrol pumps. With households already bracing for a record increase in energy bills in April amid a surge in natural gas costs, now the cost of filling up the car is getting more expensive, too. In the past few days, average UK...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Benchmark retail diesel price above $4/g, first time since March 2014

For the first time since St. Patrick’s Day in 2014, the national average diesel price has crossed the $4/gallon mark. With a gain of 6.8 cts/g, the benchmark price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration came in at $4.019/g. The price on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014 was $4.003/g.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
TRAFFIC

