Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high

Fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine are adding to rising global oil prices, causing more pain at the pump for U.S. motorists. Gasoline prices surged across the U.S. this week to their highest level in eight years amid rising concerns that a military conflict in Eastern Europe could drive up energy costs. The average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.49 on Wednesday, according to AAA, up four cents from the previous week and roughly a dollar from a year ago. It is the highest price since October 2014, according to the Energy Department.

