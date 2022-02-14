ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coda Octopus Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Coda Octopus Group CODA reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coda Octopus Group missed estimated earnings by 114.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $403.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.9% increase in the share price the next day.

