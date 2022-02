City settles fatal force lawsuit against police officer. West Valley City has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a 31-year-old, Michael Breinholt, who police shot and killed while he was handcuffed inside the police station. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Breinholt's mother Susan Neese filed the lawsuit in September. She said her son was unnecessarily killed and that officers “threatened and antagonized” him before Sgt. Tyler Longman shot him. West Valley City and Neese’s attorney confirmed Friday the lawsuit had been dismissed and was settled. The city refused to say how much money it agreed to pay to Neese. — Associated Press.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO