ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 things to know for Feb. 14: Ukraine, Pandemic, Taliban, Capitol riot, Olympics

By CNN
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Happy Valentine’s Day, and happy Conveniently Call In Sick to Work Day for all the Los Angeles Rams fans out there. Super Bowl LVI certainly got hearts a-flutterin’, didn’t it?Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day....

kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops as White House warns it won’t rescue civilians in Ukraine if Russia invades

President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Those US forces will join 3,000 soldiers who are currently deploying to Romania and Poland, and those 6,000 could soon be supplemented by 8,500 more US troops who have received orders to be on standby to join the counterforce Nato is assembling to protect the alliance’s easternmost members in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. Russia...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Olympics#Detainees#Super Bowl Lvi#Ukraine Urgent#Russian#Ukrainian
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy