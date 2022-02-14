ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘More than one ring tonight!!’: Rams player proposes after Super Bowl

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla
 2 days ago

( KTLA ) – Minutes after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp went ring-chasing yet again.

Rapp took a knee on the field and proposed to his girlfriend, who is named Danielle, according to the Rams’ website .

A crowd of friends, family and teammates gathered behind Rapp when he popped the question, and Danielle readily accepted.

“MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!,” the team tweeted with a video of Rapp’s proposal .

The Super Bowl ads everyone is still talking about

Rapp, a third-year pro out of Washington, won his first Super Bowl with the Rams Sunday, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, making them the second team in history to win a Super Bowl on their home field. The first was last season’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rapp wasn’t the only Ram to experience the big game and a big life event on the same day. Wide receiver Van Jefferson’s wife went into labor during the game, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter of ESPN .

Jefferson was “on his way to the hospital” to join his wife, Samaria, after the game ended, Schefter reported.

