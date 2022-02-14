ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK petrol prices hit record high of 148p per litre

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AA has said that petrol jumped to 148.02p per litre on Sunday, rising above the previous record high of 147.72p from November 21. Average UK petrol prices have surpassed 148p for the first time, according to new figures. The AA said that petrol jumped to 148.02p per litre...

www.shropshirestar.com

Axios

Russia-Ukraine fears drive gasoline prices toward $4

Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine is putting the U.S. on the doorstep of $4-per-gallon gasoline for the first time in nearly 14 years. Oil prices fell a few dollars per barrel on Tuesday on hopes that Russia may not attack, but lingering tension promises continued volatility for the commodity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Gas Prices Up Over Russia/Ukraine Tension

Geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and whether it will invade Ukraine continue to keep crude oil prices elevated. Crude has surged above $90 per barrel, about $36 higher than a year ago. This is the major driver of higher pump prices, as about 53% of what we pay for in a gallon of gasoline is for the price of crude oil. For the week, the national average for regular rises four cents to $3.50 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three cents to $3.98.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.It comes after separate figures from the AA suggested petrol and diesel prices both struck record highs over the weekend.The new BEIS data showed that the price of diesel increased by 0.8p to 151.10p per litre on Monday compared with last week.The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Ceasefire in supermarket price wars fuels record-breaking petrol prices

The cost-of-energy crisis is now spreading to the petrol pumps. With households already bracing for a record increase in energy bills in April amid a surge in natural gas costs, now the cost of filling up the car is getting more expensive, too. In the past few days, average UK...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Revealed: Big Six energy firms banked more than £7bn profit in last five years

Britain’s big six energy firms have banked more than £7bn in operating profit in just five years, it can be revealed, as the country’s poorest households struggle to pay soaring gas and electric bills.The energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge a customer each year, is set to rise by 54 per cent, meaning suppliers can pass on rising costs to consumers.But an investigation by The Independent has found that five of the UK’s biggest energy firms have recorded £7.66bn in cumulative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). The figures, based on an analysis of statements...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Benchmark retail diesel price above $4/g, first time since March 2014

For the first time since St. Patrick’s Day in 2014, the national average diesel price has crossed the $4/gallon mark. With a gain of 6.8 cts/g, the benchmark price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration came in at $4.019/g. The price on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014 was $4.003/g.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Warning over price rises as cost of diesel reaches new high

Diesel prices have reached a new high, leading to fears that businesses will further increase prices for consumers.The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.The previous record high was 151.10p on November 20.The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.Average petrol prices are 147.67p, which is within 0.05p of its most expensive level.Many companies have already warned they will increase prices due to rising costs from raw materials, wages and energy bills.AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Businesses warned this week that they have no option but to pass on higher costs to consumers.“The latest jump in the price of diesel, the workhorse fuel of business and haulage, ramps up that inflationary pressure even more.” Read More Prince Andrew’s massage therapist claims royal ‘was constant sex pest’Cressida Dick news: Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan clash over departureUkraine news: US says Russia sending more troops to border
TRAFFIC
WKMI

Michigan Gas Prices are Ridiculously High – Is There Any End in Sight?

During the first several months of the pandemic, there was one silver lining amidst all the chaos and changes to life as we knew it before. Gas prices fell to some of the cheapest rates in Michigan, as well as across the United States than had been seen in several years. It was due to an absolute nose-dive in demand when strict pandemic travel restrictions were put into place.
MICHIGAN STATE

