Before the opening bell this morning — prior to the very hot PPI numbers and very cool Empire State survey, in fact — news on Russia troops pulling back from the border of Ukraine had sent early morning indexes way up. They close roughly at the same levels: the Dow +422 points, +1.22%; the S&P 500 +1.58% and the Nasdaq did one better: +349 points, or +2.53%. Small-caps won the day, withe the Russell 2000 up +2.76% on the day.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO