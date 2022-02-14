ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film & TV Facility Penzing Studios Opens Doors Near Munich, Germany, With Virtual Production Stage

By Tom Grater
 2 days ago

Penzing Studios , a significant film and TV studio facility development, has begun a phased opening plan in a former air base 30 miles west of Munich.

Initial productions are now underway in refurbished airline hangers, with further sound stages to open in June. The site will feature a full-scale virtual production stage.

The developers said they plan to invest €100M across the next three years to create a site with 12 stages, 25,000 meters of production space, and 15,000 square meters of workshop and office spaces. It will also host post-production, visual effects, gaming, digital media, technology companies, educational opportunities, an event centre and auditorium. The goal is to create more than 1,000 jobs by 2025.

They also said they were planning to partner with architecture firm Snohetta to create the world’s first zero-emission studio.

The site will join Bavaria Studios in Grünwald, Studio Babelsberg in Berlin, and MCC in Cologne as Germany’s most significant film and TV facilities.

Penzing Studios is run by Penzing Studios Betriebsgesellschaft Gmbh and to date has been funded by private equity as well as grants from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Deadline

Berlin Review: Alexander Zolotukhin’s ‘Brother In Every Inch’

Brother in Every Inch definitely offers the world something it’s never seen before — the training of Russian air force pilots on an actual Russian air base — but guess what: It looks exactly flight training in any other country. All the same, this second feature from director Alexander Zolotukhin (after his debut three years ago with A Russian Youth) does take you somewhere new as it examines the progress of twin brothers as they undergo the rigors of learning to fly jet fighters, even if it’s presented in a semi-arty way that is both aesthetically pleasing and dramatically skimpy....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveiling Award Winners – Watch The Livestream

Winners are being announced for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Follow the ceremony live via the below video feed from 7PM CET / 10AM PST, with the red carpet now underway. M. Night Shyamalan served as president of the International jury this year. He was joined by: Karim Aïnouz, Anne Zohra Berrached, Saïd Ben Saïd, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, and Connie Nielsen. Isabelle Huppert was the recipient of the festival’s honorary prize last night, though was unable to travel to Berlin having tested positive for Covid, instead picking up her prize via video link. A handful of winners were announced earlier in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Novelist’s Film’ (‘So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa’): Film Review | Berlin 2022

Now midway through the third decade of a career that’s become nothing if not thematically and stylistically cohesive, Hong Sangsoo is like his own obscure streaming channel — addictive to avid subscribers but bafflingly rarefied to most newcomers. The latest feature from the master of the metafictional miniature, The Novelist’s Film — which returns him to the Berlin competition after being honored for direction in 2020 for The Woman Who Ran and for screenplay the following year with Introduction — is a wispy doodle even by his own self-reflexive standards. But there’s sly humor and insights into the insecurities of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘SpongeBob’ Universe Expands With Three Paramount+ Spinoff Movies, New Theatrical Film

Three new SpongeBob SquarePants character spinoff movies for Paramount+ are in the works at Nickelodeon Studios, in addition to a new theatrical release about the porous resident who lives in a Pineapple-under-the-sea. The news was announced today by Brian Robbins, Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount+ at the ViacomCBS Investor Event. The first of Paramount+’s SpongeBob character spinoff movies, which focus on different Bikini Bottom residents, will drop in 2023. The expansion of the SpongeBob franchise follows the recent success of SpongeBob series offshoots Kamp Koral on Paramount+ and The Patrick Star Show on Nickelodeon, the first season of which will be available soon to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Saban Films President Bill Bromiley Talks Company’s Global Ambitions As It Signs Distribution Deals In Switzerland & Benelux

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is continuing to expand its international footprint, having recently inked a deal with distribution partners in Switzerland and Benelux. The L.A.-based company has signed with WW Entertainment in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and Ascot Elite in Switzerland, which it will add to deals it already has in place in the UK and Ireland (Altitude), Germany and Austria (Splendid), France (ACE Entertainment), Spain (Key2Media), Scandinavia (Mis.Label) and Australia and New Zealand (Defiant Screen Entertainment). “We are confident that we have found the perfect like-minded partners with WW Entertainment and Ascot Elite as we continue to build our global...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Silent Forest’: First Clip From Saralisa Volm’s Directorial Debut – Berlin

EXCLUSIVE: German actor Saralisa Volm makes her directorial debut with mystery thriller The Silent Forest, which is premiering tonight at the Berlin Film Festival in the Perspektive Deutsches section. Here’s an exclusive clip from the film. The film is based on Wolfram Fleischhauer’s novel The Forest Stands Silent, about a trainee forester who sees parallels between a murder in the Upper Palatine Forest and the unsolved death of her father 20 years earlier. Fleischauer adapted the screenplay. It stars Henriette Confurius (Tribes Of Europa), Noah Saavedra, Robert Stadlober and August Zirner. It’s produced by Volm’s Poison alongside Ingo Fliess’ if…Productions. Blue Fox is handling international sales for the title, excluding German-speaking Europe, where Arte will release. More from DeadlineKate Bosworth, Ron Perlman & Lin Shaye Line Up For Renny Harlin Horror-Thriller 'Carrier' From '10 Cloverfield Lane' Scribes; Sentient Sells -- EFMBerlin Review: Hong Sang-Soo's 'The Novelist's Film'Berlin Review: Alexander Zolotukhin's 'Brother In Every Inch'
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg’s Sony PlayStation Pic Looks To Score $70M+ Global Haul This Weekend – Box Office Preview

Sony will release its first movie of 2022, and second Tom Holland title after Spider-Man: No Way Home, over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. Uncharted is expected to bring in a $70 million-plus haul worldwide. Broken down, that’s another $40M overseas from 47 markets starting Wednesday with France and Korea, then traveling to Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Norway. The movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the 15-year-old Amy Henning-created Sony PlayStation video game, has already bagged $22M from last weekend’s offshore start in 15 markets including the UK, Russia and Spain, where it ranked No. 1. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

