SPY: Time To Deploy Some Of The Cash You Reserved (You Did, Right?)

Shares of MAXN have faced extreme volatility against weak financial trends and overall poor sentiment towards the solar energy sector. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) is a Singapore-based solar panel manufacturer recognized as a leader in the premium segment. The company's proprietary technology achieves greater efficiency, durability, with some weight advantages compared to more commoditized alternatives for both residential and utility solar applications. While the industry outlook is strong into a global push towards renewable energy, solar stocks have been under significant pressure against both supply chain disruptions along with public policy uncertainties including from the stalled U.S. Build Back Better Act. Indeed, MAXN is down by more than 80% over the past year also considering what has been disappointing earnings. That said, we believe the stock looks interesting following the selloff with a potential turnaround. Keeping this one in the speculative category, a ramp-up in production and improving financials can work as upside catalysts for MAXN in 2022.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO