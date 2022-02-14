Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can’t seem to find it

Energy stocks traded broadly lower in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, as some easing of tensions around Ukraine has sent crude oil prices lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF sank 1.9% ahead of the open, with all 21 equity components losing ground, while crude oil futures dove 3.3%. The energy ETF's (XLE) biggest decliners were shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which dropped 2.8%, and Marathon Oil Corp. , which shed 2.7%. Among other more active XLE components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 1.8% and Chevron Corp. declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%. The XLE had lost 2.4% on Monday, after closing at a 3 1/2-year high on Friday.

