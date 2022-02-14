ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can’t seem to find it

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in...

OilPrice.com

Oil Refining Industry Can't Keep Up With Demand

The price of global refined products are soaring—even more so than crude oil itself, as demand for those refined products is proving too much for refiners to keep up with, according to a new analysis by Vortexa. Inventories of refined products are now near historic lows—and given the refining...
sprudge.com

No, Brazil Has Not Run Out Of Coffee

There has been much talk in the past weeks about uncertainty in coffee stockpiles, leaving some to wonder if a coffee shortage would soon be a reality. This, in turn, drove up coffee prices on the commodities market to 10-year highs. But the head of Cecafe, Brazil’s governing body for coffee exporting, says there is still more than enough to go around.
MarketWatch

Energy stocks suffer broad declines as easing Ukraine tensions knock down crude oil prices

Energy stocks traded broadly lower in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, as some easing of tensions around Ukraine has sent crude oil prices lower. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF sank 1.9% ahead of the open, with all 21 equity components losing ground, while crude oil futures dove 3.3%. The energy ETF's (XLE) biggest decliners were shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which dropped 2.8%, and Marathon Oil Corp. , which shed 2.7%. Among other more active XLE components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 1.8% and Chevron Corp. declined 1.2%. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%. The XLE had lost 2.4% on Monday, after closing at a 3 1/2-year high on Friday.
OilPrice.com

Exxon Struggles To Make A Large Discovery In Oil-Rich Brazil

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has not yet struck the big oil discovery offshore Brazil, although it has spent years and billions of U.S. dollars on securing drilling rights in one of the most prolific offshore basins, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of recent well drilling results. In 2021,...
rigzone.com

ExxonMobil Starts Production From Second Development Off Guyana

Supermajor ExxonMobil has started production from Guyana's second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block. Supermajor ExxonMobil has started production from Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block – Liza Phase 2 – bringing total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day in only seven years since the country’s first discovery.
rigzone.com

Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here

BP Plc, Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. just generated the highest free cash flow since the start of 2008. The world’s oil supermajors are pumping out cash as if crude was already trading at $100 a barrel. BP Plc, Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, Exxon...
Reuters

Brazil's Petrobras oil production slightly rises in Q4

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) produced 2.704 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter, up 0.8% from the same period the previous year, it said in a Wednesday filing. Petrobras' crude production came in at 2.151 million...
985theriver.com

Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

LONDON (Reuters) – Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global...
oilandgas360.com

Exxon joins Chevron in Permian oil surge as peers preach caution

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies. Exxon Mobil Corp. said Tuesday...
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Rally as Exxon Reports Surging Profits on High Oil Prices

Energy-related exchange traded funds continued to push higher as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Chevron Corp (CVX) revealed that elevated crude oil prices are helping energy companies enjoy big gains. Among the best-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Tuesday, the SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEArca: XES) advanced 4.6%,...
Reuters

Exxon posts biggest profit in seven years on high oil prices

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $8.87 billion, its largest in seven years, as the top U.S. oil producer benefited from strong energy prices. The company slashed spending after fuel demand cratered two years ago. Since then, earnings have topped...
