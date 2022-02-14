ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Tenants’ rights advocates rally at Rochester Public Market

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYke1_0eDovJNE00

The City of Rochester tenant union and Free the People ROC gathered at the Rochester Public Market on the morning of Saturday, February 12 to call on the city to address tenants’ concerns.

The advocates are calling on Mayor Malik Evans and the city council to pass legislation that limits the power of landlords to evict tenants and how much rent can be increased, according to WHEC. They’re also calling on city officials to create a special working group focused on addressing tenants’ issues.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s eviction moratorium expired in January. Advocates argue that passing the Eviction Reduction Local Law and the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act at the city-level would help ensure tenants’ rights are protected moving forward, according to 13 Wham.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Schuyler County creates business improvement grant fund program for village businesses

The Schuyler County Legislature approved a new local grant program that will support business and building owners looking to improve the front face of their buildings. The Schuyler County Downtown and Business Improvement ARPA program sets aside a pool of $350,000 to assist with façade and other external building enhancements to improve the pedestrian environment and promote continued investment in Schuyler downtown business districts. Carl H. Blowers, Chair of the Legislature, remarked, “The Legislature has, once again, come up with an innovative approach to support our business community. Making this funding available will result in highly visible and transformative changes to our downtowns.”
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seminar planned for Board of Education candidates

Have you been thinking about running for your board of education or do you know someone who is? Do you wonder how much time it takes? Do you want to know more about what a board member does? The answers to these questions and more will be the subject of a “Virtual Seminar for Prospective School Board Members” on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon via Zoom.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne County Republicans back Villani for county judge

Michele Villani has received the Wayne County Republican Committee’s support for county court judge in the November election. Villani is the current Wayne County Judge John Nesbitt’s principal court attorney, according to Finger Lakes Times. If elected, Villani will be the first ever woman to serve as county court judge in Wayne.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Park Zoo accepting cryptocurrency donations for conservancy efforts

The Seneca Park Zoo Society received a philanthropic donation on Monday in the form of cryptocurrency, and they’re accepting more. The donation on Monday, February 14 came from JPEG DAO, a distributed autonomous organization that produces and distributes non-fungible tokens (NFTs), to the tune of $5,000 worth of a cryptocurrency called Stellar Lumens (XML), according to Rochester First.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: How high can my income be to still qualify for SSI?

Some people who are older or have a disability that prevents them from working helps them to qualify for SSI benefits. This is a federal program paid for by taxes. SSI is specifically for seniors over 65, blind, and/or disabled Americans with little to no income. The payments go toward...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
FingerLakes1.com

6 most important motorcycle laws in united states:

The United States, being one of the largest countries in the world, inadvertently has one of the largest chunks of motorcyclists. In addition to that, it is seen as the ideal country globally. Though they have a fault, a country as large as the United States should have strong motorcycle laws.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: New COVID policy

New COVID policy coming to Walmart. Through out his pandemic business are constantly changing their policies. Here is Walmart’s newest COVID policy. Through out this pandemic we have seen many new rules and regulations. Stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask, disinfect everything in site. Pretty much anything you...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FingerLakes1.com

New York updates COVID-19 paid sick leave guidance

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has released updated guidance for COVID-19 paid sick leave. The new guidelines include limiting the number of times an employee can qualify for COVID sick leave to three times maximum, according to Rochester First. “In no event shall an employee qualify for...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy