Tenants’ rights advocates rally at Rochester Public Market

The City of Rochester tenant union and Free the People ROC gathered at the Rochester Public Market on the morning of Saturday, February 12 to call on the city to address tenants’ concerns.

The advocates are calling on Mayor Malik Evans and the city council to pass legislation that limits the power of landlords to evict tenants and how much rent can be increased, according to WHEC. They’re also calling on city officials to create a special working group focused on addressing tenants’ issues.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s eviction moratorium expired in January. Advocates argue that passing the Eviction Reduction Local Law and the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act at the city-level would help ensure tenants’ rights are protected moving forward, according to 13 Wham.

