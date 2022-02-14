ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

ShowBiz Minute: Super Bowl, Reitman, US Box Office

Salamanca Press
 2 days ago

Super Bowl: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs upside down; Ivan Reitman,...

www.salamancapress.com

SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
AOL Corp

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
NFL
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
Cinema Blend

Ahead Of Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Performance, Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals Thoughts On That 'Without Me' Diss

Super Bowl LVI will be one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but not everyone who tunes in cares about the big game. The event is about football, sure, but it’s also full of exciting movie trailer reveals, hilarious high-budget commercials featuring Dr. Evil, and halftime shows featuring performances by some of the biggest superstars in the world. This year, Eminem takes the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre (who has some surprises up his sleeve), and Mary J. Blige. There’s a good chance the 8 Mile star busts out his classic hit, “Without Me.” On that note, has anyone else ever wondered what *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick thinks of the diss that the song makes at his expense?
NFL
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Influencer mocked for Super Bowl photoshoot with hot dog: ‘Did she even take a bite?’

An influencer has sparked a debate after she was caught taking photos with a hot dog at the Super Bowl, and viewers are claiming that she looked more focused on that than the game.On TikTok @influencersinthewild, a brand run by @tanksinatra, frequently posts videos of people in public documenting content, ranging from videos to photos, for social media. @influencersinthewild @Diplo gets it #influencersinthewild #LaysGoldenDuet #Superbowl #sofi #larams #losangeles #diplo ♬ original sound - Influencersinthewild In one video post to TikTok on February 14, this account shared a clip of a woman taking photos with a hot dog...
NFL
Page Six

Julia Fox reacts to Judd Apatow mocking Kanye West at Super Bowl 2022

Julia Fox laughed off Judd Apatow’s Instagram posts poking fun at Kanye West for wearing a ski mask to Super Bowl 2022. “😂😂😂😂😂,” Fox – who is in an open relationship with the rapper – commented on Page Six’s Instagram reel about Apatow’s Ye sighting.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Britney Spears Couldn't Get Enough Of Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Los Angeles, Ca – Like most Hip Hop fans, Britney Spears only wanted the West Coast rap celebration to go longer than the brief halftime stint during Super Bowl LVI. Sunday’s (February 13) entertaining showcase brought the inner-child out of the pop star as Eminem’s performance made her “feel 17 again.”
NFL
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Oscar nominations, Jackson

"Power of the Dog" tops Oscar noms with 12, while "Dune" nabs 10; Oscar nominations for acting include Denzel Washington, Kristen Stewart; Michael Jackson film coming from "Bohemian Rhapsody" producer. (Feb. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Rogan, Jenner, Garner

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not "the answer"; Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott; Jennifer Garner celebrated as Hasty Pudding’s Woman of Year. (Feb. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fea81e8d889d4574b83278b43c97aba5.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Filmmaker Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker behind beloved comedies from "Animal House" to "Ghostbusters," has died at age 75. (Feb. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7e6e7eb973e346deaae7b0bc250c7d1b.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Saget, Jolie, Snoop Dogg

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head; Angelina Jolie appears in D.C. to support domestic violence bill; Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner. (Feb. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Williams, May, Lee

4 charged after overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams; Elaine May to receive PEN award named for Mike Nichols; Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN. (Feb. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b64959fa07ca444cb274e9c782aa710b.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

At ‘Music Man’ opening, Jackman gives update on Reynolds prank war

After a two-year delay, Hugh Jackman finally got to open “The Music Man” on Broadway, but when he entered his dressing room, he discovered his nemesis Ryan Reynolds had already been there, adding the latest salvo in their ongoing prank war. (Feb. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' Adrift to No. 1 at Box Office on Slow Super Bowl Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's rom-com 'Marry Me' also has a less-than-stellar debut, but it's not unexpected since the attention is all on the Big Game this weekend. AceShowbiz - "Death on the Nile" set sail only to have a meek debut. The mystery film that serves as a sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express" (2017) opened to an estimated $12.8 million on the Super Bowl weekend, but it's enough to lead the domestic box office.
MOVIES

