ShowBiz Minute: Super Bowl, Reitman, US Box Office

Super Bowl LVI will be one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but not everyone who tunes in cares about the big game. The event is about football, sure, but it’s also full of exciting movie trailer reveals, hilarious high-budget commercials featuring Dr. Evil, and halftime shows featuring performances by some of the biggest superstars in the world. This year, Eminem takes the stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre (who has some surprises up his sleeve), and Mary J. Blige. There’s a good chance the 8 Mile star busts out his classic hit, “Without Me.” On that note, has anyone else ever wondered what *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick thinks of the diss that the song makes at his expense?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO