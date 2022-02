It is unlikely that Bahrain's interior ministry band has played the Israeli national anthem much before - but they practiced it to perfection. The song rang out with an honour guard in the courtyard of Al-Qudaibiya Palace - home to the ruling Al-Khalifa monarchy. I watched and then saw smiles swapped in the sunshine between Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 16 HOURS AGO