Ex Turkish Airlines’ CEO İlker Aycı appointed as new CEO and MD of Air India

By Ajay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter many rumours of names such as Alex Cruz becoming the CEO of the privatised Air India, we finally know who will be appointed as the CEO and Managing Director of Air India. And it is none of the names that were brought up so far. İlker Aycı appointed...

