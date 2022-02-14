Ex Turkish Airlines’ CEO İlker Aycı appointed as new CEO and MD of Air India

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Italian eyewear manufacturer Thélios is banking on a new chief executive officer with substantial experience in the industry.
Former Luxottica Group executive Alessandro Zanardo has been appointed to the role effective immediately.
Thélios is controlled by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and the internal announcement of Zanardo’s arrival was made by Andrea Guerra, CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence and a member of the LVMH executive committee.
The group emphasized Zanardo’s “leadership skills, forward-thinking vision and extensive experience...
