Ex Turkish Airlines’ CEO İlker Aycı appointed as new CEO and MD of Air India

Nvidia and Arm have officially abandoned a deal that would have seen Nvidia purchase the semiconductor firm for $40 billion. Nvidia announced in September 2020 that it would purchase Arm Holdings for $40 billion. Almost immediately, critics jumped on the announcement, citing a number of concerns. UK lawmakers were concerned about the country’s preeminent semiconductor firm being sold to an American company, especially at a time when the semiconductor industry is increasingly becoming an area of national security focus. Competitors were concerned Nvidia would hoard Arm’s greatest breakthroughs for itself, in contrast to Arm’s long-standing pattern of selling its semiconductor designs to any company willing to pay.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO