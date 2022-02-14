ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valieva remains in Olympics; Shiffrin preps for downhill

 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Teen sensation Kamila Valieva has been cleared for takeoff in women’s figure...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
AFP

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday that she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test. The day before she received the result, Valieva helped Russia win the figure skating team title in Beijing, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.
Click2Houston.com

Mikaela Shiffrin 18th in Olympic downhill debut, looks ahead to combined event

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was 18th-fastest in the women’s downhill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the first time she contested the event at the Winter Games. It was the 26-year-old’s first time finishing an Olympic or World Championship race outside the top 10 – excluding DNFs, of...
WSB Radio

'Tired' Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

BEIJING — (AP) — Worn out after a grueling doping hearing, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said she was happy nonetheless after being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the overwhelming favorite for the gold medal...
NWI.com

Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing...
