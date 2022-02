Pierre Gasly heads into the 2022 season with ambition of racing consistently among F1's top five "and even higher" if AlphaTauri's all-new AT03 is up to the task. Last year, Gasly was often singled out by pundits as one of F1's top drivers, with the Frenchman making the most of his team's 2021 car and racking in a career best of 110 points in the Drivers' championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO