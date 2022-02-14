Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

The lunar cycle lasts 28 days, bringing the moon from the beginning of its recurring journey all the way to the end. As the moon embraces change, you’re changed too. Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious impulses, the moon aligns your heart with your instincts. While every phase of the lunar cycle has its purpose, some moments are more pivotal than others. And the one that kicks the process into motion is always the new moon. During this lunar phase, the moon is nowhere to be seen. Concealed by the shadow of night, it retreats from the public eye, where it can begin concocting beautiful plans from behind the curtain. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius the most, these plans could lead to profound changes in your life.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 DAYS AGO