Family Relationships

Uplifting Black Fathers In America

By Michael Zakaras
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 20 million kids in the U.S. are growing up without a relationship with their fathers, which is strongly correlated to these kids experiencing a range of lifelong adversities from poverty, to school performance, to social and emotional problems. What if physically “absent” fathers could nonetheless be emotionally present, available, and...

kalw.org

Binah: Marcia Chatelain on fast food franchises in Black America

She’s joined in conversation by Brandi Thompson Summers, Assistant Professor of Geography and Global Metropolitan Studies at UC Berkeley. David Kwan is the editor and producer of Binah, featuring remarkable artists and thinkers who’ve come to speak at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco as part of their Arts & Ideas program.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean Influence on America’s Black History

Over the years, suggestions have been made to rename Black History month, “Black American History Month” because of the focus on Black American history. To be fair, it was the intent of American historian Carter G. Woodson to highlight Black American History when he founded Negro History Week in 1926. The week later evolved into Black History Month, but Black American history remained the focus.
SOCIETY
garlandjournal.com

Black America deserves its fair share of the American Dream: ￼

Affordable rentals shrinking, growing mortgage denials block homeownership. Regardless of locale, profession, or income, every family needs and deserves a home. But for many – especially Black Americans and other people of color — finding and maintaining affordable housing is increasingly difficult. New research documents not only escalating rental costs, but how Black American efforts to buy affordable homes are blocked by high denial rates nearly double that of white consumers.
SOCIETY
securityboulevard.com

Black History Month: Uplifting voices at Synopsys

In honor of Black History Month, we spoke with Aliou Niane of Synopsys to learn more about his experience and impact in the technology space. Black History Month is an opportunity to honor the contributions African Americans have made in our society, and to recognize a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We spoke with Aliou Niane of the Software Integrity Group to learn more about his role and impact at Synopsys, and what advice he has for those who are looking to enter the tech space.
SOCIETY
fredonia.edu

Being ‘Black in America’ topic of virtual talk

“Black in America,” a virtual discussion that explores critical race theory, protest and democracy, will be presented by Dr. Nyle Fort, a minister, activist and incoming professor of African-American Studies at Columbia University, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. “This dynamic talk explains the continued relevance of race...
FREDONIA, NY
drhyman.com

How Fast Food Companies Coopted Black America

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on...
RESTAURANTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kimbrough: Black history and America’s footrace

For many, Black History Month is about reflection. Carter G. Woodson, who is credited with establishing what has become Black History Month, prophetically wrote, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world.”. While I wholly...
EDUCATION

