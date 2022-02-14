Popular Chicago penguin pair to star in children’s book

Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You.”. Ethan Choi made his triumphant return to Chicago Med with an episode that started out with him all smiles and making big strides in his recovery from his surgery, but the smiles wouldn’t last too long after his plans with Dr. Charles were thrown off by news of his father running into some medical problems. He ultimately learned that his dad was dying from a brain tumor that he’d known about for a year without telling his son, and it got even worse. After his dad more or less bullied him into leaving on an errand, he got the news that he had passed away, and hadn't wanted his son to watch him die. Poor Ethan has been struck by another tragedy, so how will Med move forward?

