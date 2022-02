Folks who attended the Rolex 24 at Daytona this past weekend likely noticed Acura had quite a presence there. Such is life when you're a manufacturer involved in endurance racing, and actually, Acura won the overall event with Helio Castroneves driving the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype. For the purposes of this article, our attention focuses on something a bit less dramatic but likely of greater relevance to Acura enthusiasts.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO