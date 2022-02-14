ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 'Attack on Titan' fan accidentally spoiled the show's ending for one of the English dub actors

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
"Attack on Titan" final season, part two is currently airing on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Toonami.

Hajime Isayama, Kodansha/"Attack on Titan' The Final Season Production Committee

  • "Attack on Titan" voice actor Josh Grelle said a fan spoiled them on the series' end at a convention.
  • The English cast of the show doesn't see scripts before recording, and tries to avoid spoilers.
  • Grelle said that the spoiler was "big enough" that they decided to learn the rest of the end.

Josh Grelle, who voices Armin Arlelt in the English dub of hit anime series "Attack on Titan," told Insider that they had successfully dodged spoilers for the ending of the series — until a fan accidentally spoiled something "big" about its conclusion at a convention.

Grelle stars alongside Bryce Papenbrook (Eren Jaeger) and Trina Nishimura (Mikasa Ackerman) in the English dub of the series, which premiered on Sunday. "Attack on Titan" is based on Hajime Isayama's manga series of the same, and takes place in a world dominated by the power of titans, giant man-eating monsters, and the people who have the ability to transform into them.

Along the way, the English cast said that they've worked to avoid spoilers for the show on social media or at conventions. Grelle, however, tweeted on January 20 that a "huge bit of the ending" of the series had been spoiled for them.

"I was at a convention and someone just got really excited and blurted something out before I realized what was happening and it was like, 'ah, okay cool,'" Grelle told Insider. "They spoiled a big enough thing that I was like, alright, screw it, I should just go ahead and see the rest of it."

As is the case with many anime adaptations, the show follows closely follows Isayama's manga, which concluded in April 2021. That means that fans who have read the manga know what's to come in the anime, which began airing in January worldwide in Japanese.

The English voice cast of "Attack on Titan" doesn't receive scripts before recording for their characters, and doesn't read ahead if they can help it. Nishimura, who plays Mikasa, told Insider that the decision was made during the show's first season in conjunction the English dub ADR director Mike McFarland.

"As we're going through recording, I'm there with Mikasa every step of the way," Nishimura told Insider. "So as she's learning something, I'm learning something. As she's going through something, I'm going through it."

"It's, in my experience, a much more honest sort of way to react and to perform in that moment, because it is a source material that is translated and adapted," she added.

Nishimura told Insider that she hasn't been active on Twitter for "a very long time" after once being spoiled on the platform, and doesn't seek anything out about the series online.

"I start every 'Attack on Titan' panel [at conventions] with like, 'Raise your hand if you've read the manga. All right. All of you people, don't say anything,'" Papenbrook told Insider. "It's been a challenge to avoid those spoilers, and it's very tempting to go out and pick up the manga or look online."

Without divulging the spoiler, Grelle told Insider that it was big enough to mean that they essentially "knew everything" about the ending, compelling them to spoil the rest of the series as well. Despite that, they weren't disappointed with its conclusion.

"I thought that it was perfectly in like with the overarching theme and mood, and everything the show had been since moment one, season one," Grelle told Insider. "I thought that [Isayama] brought it all together beautifully. And while the ending itself I would say is a bit bittersweet, it's the best we can hope for from 'Titan,' you know what I mean?"

The English dub of part two of the final season of "Attack on Titan" is currently airing on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and the Toonami block of Adult Swim.

Read the original article on
Insider

