Health

An insulin index of food

zoeharcombe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article* The Holt et al classic paper, published in 1997, reviewed the insulin (and glucose) responses of 38 different foods. * The 38 foods were placed in 6 food categories: fruit; bakery products; snack foods and confectionery; protein-rich foods; carbohydrate-rich foods; and breakfast cereals. (There was a conflict of interest with...

www.zoeharcombe.com

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find promising drug for pancreatic, liver cancer

Gastrointestinal cancers (e.g., pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer) are some of the most commonly diagnosed cancers, and they continue to be associated with poor survival outcomes. In a new study from Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, researchers found the drug adagrasib specifically targets the KRASG12C gene mutation that is common...
CANCER
Newswise

Pancreatic cancer cells feed off hyaluronic acid

Newswise — Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Hydroxychloroquine shows promise as a treatment for multiple sclerosis

CALGARY, Alberta — Hydroxychloroquine may not be a reliable treatment for COVID-19, but a new study finds it may find a new job treating the worst form of multiple sclerosis (MS). Researchers from the University of Calgary found that the prescription drug can slow the worsening symptoms of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists find link between antibiotics and colon cancer

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen, NHS Grampian and Queen's University Belfast have found that antibiotic use may increase the risk of developing colon cancer, potentially more so among younger people. The study of almost 40,000 people compared antibiotic use and lifestyle factors of those who had colorectal cancer and...
CANCER
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
Yale Daily News

New nasal vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19 infection, Yale study suggests

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine published a study suggesting that nasal vaccines can provide robust immunity against COVID-19 and other similar respiratory viruses. Tianyang Mao, a fifth year doctoral immunology student at the medical school, and Benjamin Israelow, an infectious disease fellow at the medical school, are the co-first authors of the study. They work within the laboratory of Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology. The article was published as a pre-print on Jan. 26 and shows that, in subjects vaccinated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, the nasal vaccine elicited an immune response in the mucosal membranes of the body, which could potentially prevent the virus from infecting and replicating within a host body.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Human Spinal Cord Implants: Breakthrough May Enable People With Paralysis To Walk Again

In world-first, Tel Aviv University researchers engineer human spinal cord implants for treating paralysis. The researchers from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology engineered functional human spinal cord tissues, from human materials and cells, and implanted them in lab models that featured chronic paralysis, successfully restoring walking abilities in 80% of tests.
CANCER
Freethink

Bionic eye implants enable a blind person to see again

Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
ELECTRONICS
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Study Shows 3 Doses of Pfizer–BioNTech COVID Vaccine Better Than 2

Kaiser Permanente study assessed of Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against infection, hospitalization, and death up to 8 months after vaccination. A Kaiser Permanente study published today (February 14, 2022), in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas found that one month after a third dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness is higher for preventing infection and hospitalization than 2 doses of the vaccine after 1 month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

