Barcelona to battle Chelsea for Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt

By uticaphoenix
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca and Chelsea want De Ligt. Juventus could face...

Transfer Talk: Barcelona plan €60 million move for Real Betis star Nabil Fekir

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca target Betis' Fekir. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be...
UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
Chelsea are world champions, Barcelona saved by Luuk de Jong again, Tottenham in trouble

It was another fun weekend in European soccer as Chelsea became world champions, Bayern Munich capitulated defensively, while Real Madrid and Barcelona struggled to draws. Elsewhere, Manchester City and Liverpool won, as Manchester United and Tottenham dropped more points. We also saw AC Milan claim top spot in Serie A as Juventus, Napoli and Inter Milan drew.
MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Savio, Ndidi, Bissouma, Bowen, Broja, Kounde

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) Manchester City have offered £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Luuk de Jong saves Barcelona blushes against Espanyol

For Barcelona, the very beginning and the final moments of the game were their highlights. However, everything in between left much to be desired as Xavi Hernandez’s side only picked up a draw in the derby against Espanyol. Late substitute Luke de Jong proved to be the hero as...
How to watch Inter Milan vs. Liverpool in UEFA Champions League: Live stream, TV channel, team news, time

Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan host Liverpool for the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Jurgen Klopp's side (3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+). Nerazzurri are back to play in the knockout stage for the first time since they lost against Olympique Marseille in the round of 16 in the 2011-2012 edition. After their return to the most important club European competition, they never managed to go beyond the group stage under either Luciano Spalletti or Antonio Conte.
