On This Day: 14 February 1967

Pete Townshend admits he "doesn't deserve to be alive". The Who guitar legend - who has battled alcohol and substance abuse in the past - has admitted he's "not been a perfect man", especially in his youth, and he says it will be a miracle if he reaches 80. The...
Naomi Campbell is giving a glimpse into her life as a new mom. The model, 51, is photographed for the first time with her 9-month-old daughter for the cover of British Vogue's March issue, where she opens up about her little girl and how she's loving motherhood. Campbell announced back...
Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
Marques Houston talks about his new film, “Howard High,” which follows a high school musical group that must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program. The recording artist, who stars and executive produces the film, also discusses if he’d ever reunite with his popular 90s R&B group Immature/IMx. (Feb. 11)
The recent episode of Undercover Boss spotlighted the Fremont Street Experience canopy. With the new lights bright enough to show so well all day long, does downtown still play an hourly show after dark, shutting down the casino lights for those minutes?. Yes, Viva Vision, the name of the world's...
Beverly Johnson reflects on changes and diversity in the fashion industry: "I didn't have this coming up in the 70s, 80s and 90s. There wasn't this."
P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74; Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set; Lawyer: Prince Andrew settlement "great victory" for accuser Giuffre.
Nina Dobrev welcomed Shaun White back with open arms and a kiss … sort of. After competing in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing, the three-time gold medalist said an emotional goodbye to the professional snowboarding world. Though it was bittersweet, Shaun returned home to Los Angeles just in time to spend Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend of nearly two years. Following an exciting Super Bowl Sunday, Shaun and Nina appeared to have a low-key celebration. But their silliness still raised some eyebrows.
Lantern festival as locked down volunteers celebrate.
Julia Fox, 32, has confirmed that she and Kanye West are done romantically after removing all of his photos from her Instagram page. The actress and rapper made headlines over their swift relationship in the last 3 weeks after meeting in Miami for the first time just after the New Year.
Just weeks after Teresa Giudice opened up about the status of Dolores Catania's love life, Dolores has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend. And she posted the photo just in time for the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day. The snapshot, which she shared late on Monday...
Michael Strahan couldn't wait to post photos of his exciting Super Bowl weekend on Instagram, but he likely didn't realize his snapshots would cause such a stir. The Good Morning America host shared several images from the sporting event in Los Angeles as he posed alongside the likes of Don Cheadle and James Corden and took in the amazing halftime show too.
The world of Anna Sui has always been chock full of pop culture references. As of late, the designer has been looking to the past, both inside her vast archive and out, blending retro nostalgia with youthful, modern flair. For fall, Sui referenced ’20s opulent Art Deco, ’60s Mod and the flair of ’80s New Wave, peppering ’90s Brit pop and punk and Y2K influences for her delightful, upbeat collection.
As far as catwalk debuts go, the timing couldn’t have been better for Julia Fox. Mere hours after her public split from Kanye West, during which she declared herself a #1 hustler, the Uncut Gems star opened LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. A hot-ticket presentation, Smith’s unapologetically sexy vision amassed a crowd, including And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker, who wanted to see what the label beloved by Beyoncé and Rihanna was all about.
Click here to read the full article. While A+E’s History Channel sets out to tell the story of Abraham Lincoln in a documentary over three nights it will also tell the stories of formerly enslaved people who were also an important part of that era in a mini-series backed by one of its advertisers.
Ancestry is sponsoring a three-part miniseries that will accompany the Lincoln work, which debuts February 20, the latest in A+E’s efforts to craft bespoke programming segments that burnish ad messages while at the same time keeping viewers tuned to the programing for which they originally came.

Dennis McKinley put his proud dad hat on this Valentine's Day when he shared several sweet photos of daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. "My absolute favorite girl," The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters dad wrote alongside a set of pics of his daughter dressed in red and holding flowers while surrounded by Valentine's Day balloons. The same photos were shared to PJ's Instagram account, along with the caption, "Happy Valentine’s day!!! Love you daddy[,] my fav Valentine … well next to mommy."
