A new study of cannabis compounds and coronavirus by Oregon State University researchers had the Internet ablaze with rumors that weed could ward off Covid-19 infection. Alas, smoking or vaping marijuana does not offer protection against coronavirus—but the study did show that certain cannabinoids found in the cannabis and hemp plants can actually potentially prevent as well as treat Covid infection. These compounds, cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) cannot be smoked or vaped — but there are other ways to consume them and potentially improve your defenses against Covid.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO