ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland PSC: We’re On It — Distribution System Planning Is Too Important to Rush

By Guest Commentary
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

By Jason M. Stanek

The writer is chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulator.

In the recent op-ed “Remember Texas! Md. Needs Robust Electric Distribution Planning,” the People’s Counsel David Lapp argues in favor of legislation to prescribe how we plan the electric grid of the future. Unfortunately, Mr. Lapp’s article and the legislation he references, House Bill 88 , exhibit fundamental misunderstandings of distribution system planning, which is an incredibly complex undertaking that will require rigorous analysis and input from many parties if we are to get this right for Maryland.

I agree with Mr. Lapp on many points. First, as we were reminded by the events in Texas last February, keeping the lights on is essential to the fabric of a modern society. Electric reliability is essential to health, public safety, economic development, and simply living our lives. We also agree that the Maryland grid and the utility planning processes must evolve to support our state’s policy goals addressing climate change, environmental justice, and increased electrification. These issues are a top priority at the Maryland Public Service Commission. However, the article draws an erroneous connection between Texas’ failure to generate sufficient power and how we can better design an electric grid to move that power.

There is no question that improved, and more transparent grid planning will support adoption of renewable and distributed energy resources such as batteries and rooftop solar. Inclusive and creative system planning that considers non-wires alternatives can minimize unnecessary system investments. The distribution grid, if thoughtfully planned, can support deep decarbonization efforts by ensuring the grid is ready to support an influx of electric vehicles and other transitions away from fossil fuel resources. Unfortunately, the proposed legislation advocated by the author does not give the PSC and stakeholders the flexibility to thoroughly explore how to achieve these benefits in a timely, affordable, and effective manner.

Over the last six years, the Maryland PSC has consistently pursued grid modernization efforts and I respectfully disagree that legislation is necessary to ensure timely action. During my time at the commission, in the absence of legislation, we have updated our interconnection and reliability regulations, pursued supplier consolidated billing, launched electric vehicle pilots, developed an energy storage pilot program, transitioned to multiyear utility rate plans, and directed utilities to propose incentive mechanisms to align their performance with state policy goals.

We have accomplished all of this through collaborative, public processes. The PSC’s accomplishments are partially due to the work and input of our fellow state agencies, Maryland utilities, and local and national policy advocates. I am proud of our inclusive processes and our track record of consistent progress.

As drafted, the proposed legislation would codify a list of requirements for distribution system planning that is incomplete, potentially contradictory, and likely subject to change in the near future. We’ve all heard the adage that you can have something done well, done fast or done cheap – but it’s nearly impossible to have all three. We need the time to get this done right if we want to make thoughtful system investments at least costs.

We also need the flexibility to react to the rapidly changing technologies and economics that will allow the distribution system to support broad decarbonization. Lastly, answers that seem clear today may not be the best options in the future – it’s impossible to imagine all the doors that will open in the next two decades.

Grid modernization and adaptation to climate change are too important, and too complex, to tie the commission’s hands to particular outcomes without due consideration. Moreover, contrary to the suggestion that the PSC is “reluctant” to develop regulations, the PSC currently has a careful, deliberative and public process underway to inform the drafting of distribution system planning regulations — and that process should be allowed to continue. In my opinion, based on decades in the industry, rushed efforts pose a risk of wasted resources, increased costs to all rate payers and regrettable distribution system investments – precisely what I believe the People’s Counsel is trying to avoid.

Despite sharing many of Mr. Lapp’s stated goals – a modern grid that aligns with state policies, increased transparency and better investment decisions that save customers money – there is one area where we simply disagree. The PSC has never “overlooked” its responsibilities to ensure safe, reliable and affordable service. Maryland’s utilities hold the franchise to provide safe and reliable service; they own the distribution system infrastructure; they operate their utility systems. The utilities must remain in primary control of their planning processes. As an independent regulatory agency, the PSC will make its expectations known, reward or penalize performance as appropriate, and continue to work in partnership with our public service companies and other state agencies as we have for over 110 years.

The post Maryland PSC: We’re On It — Distribution System Planning Is Too Important to Rush appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland ‘s Mask Policies Are Shifting—But Not For Everyone

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks will no longer be required inside Maryland’s state buildings starting on Feb. 22. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement this week as key COVID-19 metrics like hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased. Some county leaders support Hogan’s move to remove the mandate, but other jurisdictions say they will remain cautious. Harford County and Carroll County had already gotten rid of the mask mandate for government buildings in early February. Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County will drop the mandate for government buildings by the end of February. “I am in alignment with what the governor announced just yesterday that state office...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

In Marathon Hearing, Senators Consider Sweeping Climate Change Legislation That Aims to Slash Emissions from Buildings

Advocates and lawmakers pushed for a comprehensive climate bill on Tuesday that would take significant steps to reduce emissions from buildings and set the state’s... The post In Marathon Hearing, Senators Consider Sweeping Climate Change Legislation That Aims to Slash Emissions from Buildings appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
WMDT.com

Maryland parent group suing State Dept. of Education over mask mandate

MARYLAND – A group of parents are seeking to end public school mask mandates for good. Tuesday, the Coalition of Maryland Parents (COMP) filed suit against the Maryland State Department of Education (MDSE) in Somerset County Circuit Court. COMP is an organization representing about 175 Maryland parents. The organization launched a legal fund to pay for the suit.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Urges Congress To Address H-2B Visa Shortage

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today urged members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation to take immediate action in raising the cap on H-2B guest worker visas. The letter comes in response to a newly released study that shows the impact that these workers have on Maryland’s iconic seafood industry and the state’s economy.
MARYLAND STATE
The Herald-Mail

Western Maryland, Eastern Shore delegates file petition against new legislative maps

ANNAPOLIS — House delegates from Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore have teamed up to challenge new legislative district maps approved last month. Del. Brenda Thiam, R-Washington, and Del. Wayne Hartman, R-Wicomico/Worcester, filed their petition against the maps on Jan. 28, stating the map violates the Maryland Constitution and the state's Declaration of Rights.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The People S Counsel#House
WJLA

DC joins Maryland, Virginia in offering digital vaccine cards

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. has joined Maryland and Virginia when it comes to offering a verified, digital version of residents’ COVID-19 cards. Carrying around the not-so-wallet-friendly vaccination record card is cumbersome, and many people just snap a photo of it. Some state health departments have ways to verify your vaccination.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland lawmakers get first look at plan for full marijuana legalization

Maryland lawmakers on Monday began delving into the details of how to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, should voters support it on the ballot this fall. Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates are advancing a plan to put the issue to voters in a referendum, which would trigger a series of changes in criminal law and automatic expungements of past marijuana possession ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Maryland

The consumer price index surged by 7% in December of 2021, the fastest rate in four decades. Surging inflation is a troubling development for the millions of American retirees relying on fixed incomes and those whose savings are invested in equities markets – and it should serve as a wake-up call for the one in […] The post What It Costs to Retire Comfortably in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lawmakers Want To Social Distance Maryland Sportsbooks

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued five Class A sports betting licenses to MD casinos last November. However, a pair of senators filed legislation last week that would keep new Maryland sportsbooks from operating too close to the already established facilities. Sen. Ronald Young, D-Frederick, and Sen. Michael Hough, R-Carroll, filed SB 297 on Jan. 19. The proposal would […] The post Lawmakers Want To Social Distance Maryland Sportsbooks appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

The Highest In-Demand Jobs for Maryland Residents

Deciding what to get your degree in can be an exciting time, but it can also be stressful. There are so many options out there, and it can be hard to know which one to choose. The good news is Maryland has plenty of job opportunities for people of all skill levels. However, if you want a stable career, you might want to go with one of these in-demand positions.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

MDH: Three FEMA Experts to Help with Maryland’s Autopsy Backlog

The federal government will send three experts to Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to help ease an autopsy backlog that could grow to more than 300 by next week. The post MDH: Three FEMA Experts to Help with Maryland’s Autopsy Backlog appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland E-Z Pass complaints persist over billing issues

E-Z Pass billing problems continue to plague Maryland drivers, many of whom have called and sent e-mails to the 11 News I-Team for help. The state blames the big bills on delayed toll collection due to the pandemic. But some drivers told the I-Team their bills aren't correct. Many Marylanders have been charged full price when they shouldn't have been or are being billed as tractor-trailer drivers when they aren't.
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Board of Education issues statement on school masking requirement

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education on Friday issued a statement on its statewide school face covering requirement. Earlier this week, Governor Larry Hogan, citing the state’s much-improved COVID-19 metrics, called on the board to rescind its mask mandate. The board’s Friday statement reads as follows: With improving Covid-19 metrics throughout Maryland, the Maryland State Board of Education reaffirms … Continue reading "Maryland State Board of Education issues statement on school masking requirement" The post Maryland State Board of Education issues statement on school masking requirement appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy