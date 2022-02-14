PHOTOS: Super Bowl Halftime show

LOS ANGELES, California (WCMH) — In addition to some football, Super Bowl Sunday also means the big Halftime Show.
Five hip hop stars took the stage during halftime at SoFi Stadium: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Pepsi, the main sponsor of the performance, referred to it as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”
While this was first-ever halftime performance with rap at its center, according to the New York Times, it isn’t the first to include rap music. Rappers Nelly, P. Diddy, Missy Elliott, Will.i.am., Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and M.I.A. have all made appearances during recent halftime shows.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
"In the main, there was exuberant entertainment, a medley of hits so central to American pop that it practically warded off dissent," says Jon Caramanica of the performance starring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. He adds: "The performances were almost uniformly excellent. Lamar was stunning — ecstatically liquid in flow, moving his body with jagged vigor....But the true battles of this halftime show were between enthusiasm and cynicism, censorship and protest, the amplification of Black performers on this stage and the stifling of Black voices in various stages of protest against the N.F.L. Just a couple of weeks ago, the N.F.L. was sued by the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who said he had faced discriminatory hiring practices."
The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
Hip Hop was well-represented at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night (February 13) as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent handled the Pepsi Halftime Show. The event brought all sorts of rappers and figures from Hip Hop culture to Los Angeles, California, and...
Eminem had a special someone cheering him on while he performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. The Grammy-winning rapper — who took the stage at SoFi Stadium alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg — was supported in the stands by his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.
Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
Dr. Dre spoke with TMZ Monday following his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and special guest 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium. Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere immediately cut to the chase and asked if the NFL intervened on any parts of their...
Watch: Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Before the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Mickey Guyton shook Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. with a powerhouse performance of the national anthem. Taking the field on Sunday, Feb....
An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, which is good enough for 11th all time and serves as a noticeable improvement from last year. The Nielsen company said another 11.2 million people streamed the game,...
NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI averaged 112.3 million viewers, the most for any program since 2017 and a 16.5% increase over last year’s game, according to figures released Tuesday by Nielsen and NBC. The Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium averaged...
NBCUniversal’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams averaged 112.3 million viewers, an improvement from last year’s lackluster results. Super Bowl LVI averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC, with another 1.9 million viewers on Telemundo, the most-watched broadcast in five years. Comcast’s...
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Sunday's Super Bowl in Los Angeles attracted an average of 112.3 million viewers, the NFL and Nielsen said Tuesday. Super Bowl LVI, between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, was the most-watched game in five years, according to the league. The 2017 Super Bowl in Houston between Atlanta and New England attracted an average of 113.7 million viewers when it aired on FOX.
Comments / 0