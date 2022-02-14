ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PHOTOS: Super Bowl Halftime show

By Daniel Griffin
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJBR5_0eDonB1k00

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsxOM_0eDonB1k00
    US rapper Snoop Dogg and US rapper Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AylOX_0eDonB1k00
    US singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEpup_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzQv6_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLjBi_0eDonB1k00
    US rapper Dr. Dre (L) and US rapper Snoop Dogg (R) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tD9XT_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fA4TC_0eDonB1k00
    US rapper Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocrxs_0eDonB1k00
    US rapper Dr. Dre (L) and US rapper Snoop Dogg (R) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lvml_0eDonB1k00
    US rapper Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvpqk_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUqxf_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDkmi_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1C20_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08L03u_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfciv_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uxq7H_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vfmu3_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jntll_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yGxW_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TE7E0_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0guc_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GkkL_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGdSU_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz3jY_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYwAS_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YW2fK_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499uDa_0eDonB1k00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499uDa_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8IAp_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eminem, with Anderson Paak on drums, performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZc0q_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCleW_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXu1H_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azTsJ_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184erC_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem and Dr. Dre perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lsiqk_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FbNd_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jr87S_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SzpDr_0eDonB1k00
    Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAdaa_0eDonB1k00
    Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp7Yt_0eDonB1k00
    Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxLGL_0eDonB1k00
    Dr. Dre performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT7JL_0eDonB1k00
    Dr. Dre performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2N2R_0eDonB1k00
    Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMnSW_0eDonB1k00
    Mary J. Blige perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwqEz_0eDonB1k00
    Mary J. Blige perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUBqe_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfamE_0eDonB1k00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfamE_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIr4K_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uw3Qv_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfVXY_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFbAW_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igwwp_0eDonB1k00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igwwp_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLlu5_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovFW4_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0031ET_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1Ntn_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7HE1_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem and Anderson .Paak perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZH2H_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnOMS_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACqWU_0eDonB1k00
    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, California (WCMH) — In addition to some football, Super Bowl Sunday also means the big Halftime Show.

Five hip hop stars took the stage during halftime at SoFi Stadium: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg. Pepsi, the main sponsor of the performance, referred to it as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

While this was first-ever halftime performance with rap at its center, according to the New York Times, it isn’t the first to include rap music. Rappers Nelly, P. Diddy, Missy Elliott, Will.i.am., Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and M.I.A. have all made appearances during recent halftime shows.

NFL
