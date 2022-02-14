Outlook for the supply chain brightens with Vietnam's factories set to stay open despite Omicron surge

Two years into the pandemic, and businesses entering 2022 are having to face ongoing uncertainties and risks. Although the global economy saw a strong rebound in 2021, supported by the advancement of vaccination campaigns and stimulus spending, the pandemic’s effects still linger and are having a long-lasting impact on economies, consumers and global supply chains. Euromonitor International has identified the three challenges in its latest report that are likely to impact businesses the most in 2022: Omicron, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO