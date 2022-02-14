ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Outlook for the supply chain brightens with Vietnam's factories set to stay open despite Omicron surge

By Khanh Vu, Phuong Nguyen.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnam factories are set to stay open despite a COVID-19...

Three Main Risks Facing Businesses in 2022: Omicron, Supply Chain and Inflation

Two years into the pandemic, and businesses entering 2022 are having to face ongoing uncertainties and risks. Although the global economy saw a strong rebound in 2021, supported by the advancement of vaccination campaigns and stimulus spending, the pandemic’s effects still linger and are having a long-lasting impact on economies, consumers and global supply chains. Euromonitor International has identified the three challenges in its latest report that are likely to impact businesses the most in 2022: Omicron, supply chain bottlenecks and inflation.
9Round Set to Open New State-of-the-Art Facilities in Indonesia and Vietnam

Indonesia master franchisees to open 25 locations over the next seven years. Vietnam master franchisees to open 24 locations over the next seven years. February 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // GREENVILLE, S.C. - 9Round Franchising, LLC, finalized plans for continued development across Asia with two master franchise agreements: one in Indonesia and one in Vietnam. Idham Switriadji, Indonesia's master franchisee, opened the country’s first 9Round location in Jakarta in January 2022. Hyun Soo Lee, Vietnam's master franchisee, is set to open the first Vietnamese location in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City in February 2022.
Samsung invests $920 mln in Vietnam plant expansion

HANOI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Korean electronic components manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd will invest $920 million in a production facility in northern Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Wednesday. The investment will boost the company's existing production in Thai Nguyen province of printed circuit boards and other...
Vietnam apparel exports seen rising 7.4% this year to $43.5 bln -official

HANOI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's apparel exports are expected to jump 7.4% this year to $43.5 billion as factories keep up production despite surging coronavirus infections, the country's textile and garment association told Reuters. Among the world's largest manufacturers for brands like Nike, Zara, and H&M, Vietnam has recently...
China prices are cold comfort for global shoppers

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global consumers fretting over soaring costs can take some comfort in Chinese data. Factory-gate prices eased to a six-month low of 9.1% in January against the same period last year, and consumer inflation rose just 0.9%. It reduces any immediate lingering concern that the world’s largest exporter might bump up costs for overseas customers who are already grappling with high inflation at home.
Nominations Open for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Nominations are open for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects award, which spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains. From product...
In relief for retailers, Vietnam won’t close factories amid COVID surge

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnamese factories making everything from shoes to smartphones are expected to continue production despite record COVID-19 infections, reversing a policy of sweeping lockdowns last year that hobbled global supply chains for Western retailers. One of the world’s biggest garment makers, Vietnam reported more than 26,000 new...
South Korea's tech exports increased 20% in January, led by chips

South Korea's tech ministry said on Monday that the country's tech export for January increased by 20.7% compared to a year prior, with the uptick buoyed by high demand for semiconductors. The Ministry of Science and ICT said the export of tech goods reached $19.65 billion during the month, its...
Fluence touts strong storage market despite supply chain constraints

Fluence Energy contracted for 600 MW of energy storage products in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and deployed 1,033 MW despite continued supply chain issues, the company announced Thursday. This week, Fluence also announced an agreement with energy firm The AES Corp. to implement the Fluence IQ digital...
Office Visit: China’s COVID-zero policy affects supply chains

Back in October, I wrote an article about stresses of supply chain management and an “immediate fix” being implemented by the Biden administration. Unfortunately, the fix did not have an incredible impact on the lingering issue, but it did shed light on an issue many people are unaware of since it’s not receiving much media attention.
Despite thorny supply chain problems, demand for flowers booms before Valentine's Day

U.S. flower growers and wholesalers are racing to keep up with consumer demand in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. According to Elizabeth Daly, spokeswoman for the Society of American Florists, the association recently polled 761 floral industry members, mostly retailers, about sales projections. About half of the respondents said they expect Valentine’s Day sales in 2022 to top those of 2021.
GVSU economics expert: Steady growth despite supply chain issues

Modest, steady economic growth continues in West Michigan, yet supply and personnel shortages are hindering normal business operations, according to Brian G. Long, director of Supply Management Research in the Seidman College of Business. Long's report for January showed positive numbers for employment, new orders and production, although Long called...
U.S. Economy, Despite Omicron Surge, Adds 467,000 Jobs in January

A big spike in cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was expected to have a fairly negative effect on the January jobs report. But, according to figures released Friday by the Labor Department, it didn’t happen, at least not to the degree some had expected. The U.S. economy...
How Big Is Walmart’s China Problem?

Walmart is used to being a bit of a whipping boy in the American market, the largest retail company in the country and a target for protests about everything from wages to social issues to environmental policies. But now it’s starting to face similar treatment in its largest overseas market,...
U.S. Becomes Largest Global Export Market for Champagne for the First Time in 2021

Champagne shipments to the United States shot up by 62% from 2020 to 2021, placing the U.S. second behind France among worldwide consumers of champagne, according to Comité Champagne’s year-end estimates. The U.S. eclipsed the United Kingdom as the largest export market for Champagne, seeing a steeper rate...
Tesco Exiting Myanmar Amid ‘Deep Violation’ of Labor Rights

Tesco, one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains, is in the process of exiting Myanmar “responsibly,” it told Sourcing Journal. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal4 Hospitalized After Haiti Garment-Worker Wage ProtestBritish Retail Benefits From Covid Restriction RollbackH&M Speaks Out on Minimum-Wage Struggle
TSMC to expand new Japan chip factory, Denso takes stake

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday that the chip plant it is building in Japan with Sony Group (6758.T) will expand, with an extra $1.6 billion in spending, while auto supplier Denso Corp (6902.T) will take a 10% stake. TSMC , which is...
