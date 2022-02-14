Drink-drive arrest after car hits lamppost

Rock County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Janesville man Monday afternoon after a report of a stolen car from a local hotel and a chase. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, an initial Janesville Police Department investigation started at noon and led to a pursuit of the suspect, who allegedly took a white Ford from the Holiday Inn Express in Janesville. During the chase, involving Janesville officers and sheriff’s office deputies, the suspect, Andrew L. Collamore, 19, of Janesville, nearly crashed as he traveled in the wrong direction along a roundabout on Highway 59. After leading authorities to the city of Milton, Collamore allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Collamore was eventually arrested on felony charges of fleeing and reckless driving. Collamore was later booked into the Rock County Jail.

