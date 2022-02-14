ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Find Hundreds of New Proteins That May Influence Cystic Fibrosis

By University of Toronto
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Toronto have identified hundreds of new proteins that could play a role in cystic fibrosis, and which may shed light on why some patients respond better than others to current therapies. Many of these proteins — part of a group of druggable molecules called...

