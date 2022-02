Ahead of the Steam Deck release, it seems the desktop client for Steam is getting a few handy UI changes too. In one of the most recent upgrades to the opt-in Steam Client Beta, a small but very useful change came in to let you actually see the size of a game on the Library page before downloading. It's such a small change, but a very welcome one for when you're quickly flicking through your thousands-strong library to pick something to install.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO