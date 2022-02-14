One critically injured in hit and run on Jacksonville’s northwest side
Jacksonville, Fl — One person is hospitalized with life threatening injuries following a hit and run crash and shooting in northwest Jacksonville.
According to JSO, an officer was flagged down late Sunday night at Edgewood Avenue North and New Kings Road about a hit and run. Officers say there was a separate hit and run accident. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot.
Police say a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. Rescue transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JSO says this is an ongoing investigation and is seeking tips to (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0