ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

One critically injured in hit and run on Jacksonville’s northwest side

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH1Bk_0eDomNVp00
One critically injured in hit and run, shooting in NW Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — One person is hospitalized with life threatening injuries following a hit and run crash and shooting in northwest Jacksonville.

According to JSO, an officer was flagged down late Sunday night at Edgewood Avenue North and New Kings Road about a hit and run. Officers say there was a separate hit and run accident. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

Police say a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. Rescue transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO says this is an ongoing investigation and is seeking tips to (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

HOUSTON — (AP) — A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby, police said. The girl later died at a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

KATY, Texas — (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said. The shootout happened Tuesday night in Katy, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.
KATY, TX
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy