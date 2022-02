COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every brand has a story and Rachel Friedman wants to help make that story known. She helps consumers uncover what makes a brand special. “What people really want to know as digital ads, you know, fill their feed, they want to know, well, who is it that I'm doing business with? What does this company even stand for?” said Rachel Friedman, founder and CEO of TENFOLD, a strategy and creative firm in Columbus, and TENSPACE, a new revolving brick-and-mortar immersive retail store. “Really understand the brand and enable people to get to know the brand on a more intimate and emotionally connected level.”

