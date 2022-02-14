ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

One critically injured in hit and run on Jacksonville’s northwest side

By Rich Jones
 2 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — One person is hospitalized with life threatening injuries following a hit and run crash and shooting in northwest Jacksonville.

According to JSO, an officer was flagged down late Sunday night at Edgewood Avenue North and New Kings Road about a hit and run. Officers say there was a separate hit and run accident. One of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

Police say a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. Rescue transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO says this is an ongoing investigation and is seeking tips to (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

