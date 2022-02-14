Desire to return to sports led Zack Lloyd into role as Elmira's new athletic director

Athletic director responsibilities for the Elmira City School District now belong to Zack Lloyd, who had been assistant principal for Elmira High School since 2019.

Lloyd, 33, officially took over as athletic director Feb. 1. Tom Morrell, who had been the district's AD since 2012, is now the district's director of operations.

Lloyd is a 2006 graduate of Horseheads High School, where he played four years of varsity tennis and was a member of the boys basketball team through 10th grade. He graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 2011 with a degree in political science and education. Lloyd has a master's degree in educational leadership from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.

Before coming to Elmira, he lived in Maryland for eight years. Lloyd coached modified soccer, basketball and baseball at Norwood Academy in Washington, D.C. He coached varsity golf, Unified bowling, boys JV basketball, JV softball and was an assistant for boys varsity basketball while working at South River High School, part of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland.

Lloyd lives in Horseheads with his wife, Christine, and their children: 4-year-old son Alexander and 1-year-old daughter McKenna.

Question: How has the transition to athletic director gone?

Answer: I’ve always been involved in sports. When we moved back to this area in 2019, I was the assistant principal at Elmira High School. It’s always been something I wanted to get back into. That was the one thing about going to administration is you miss out on coaching opportunities. You can’t coach when you’re an AD. When I spoke with (Superintendent Hillary Austin) about this position, that was the one thing I was excited about, getting back into athletics.

I’ve got a couple buddies who are athletic directors and the one said to me, you get to watch and do sports for a living. You can’t really beat that. Tom has been great, still being in the district him and I talk every day, so the transition has been much easier for me in that regard as far as having somebody to lean on and talk to and ask questions.

Q: What drew you back to the area?

A: Growing up in this area and having small kids, just having family around in the area, is what brought us back.

Q: What led you to the AD position at Elmira?

A: The biggest thing is just getting back into athletics. Chris Reger, the principal of the high school, and I worked really well together over the past three years and I think sports is a powerful tool. We’re working on our graduation rate and helping kids through the pandemic and just being able to continue to work with him at the high school level over the next how many years we’re together is something that I didn’t want to pass up.

I’m excited to be in this position. Sports have always been a big part of my life. My best friends from high school, I played sports with. My best friends from college I played sports with. It’s something that I think is important for our students. I like them to be involved in as many sports as possible. You make lasting relationships through sports, you learn a lot through sports about adversity and things like that.

Q: What stands out about the facilities upgrades coming to the district, including the stadium set to open in time for the fall season?

A: When I was in high school, it was EFA and Southside. Coming back to the area, when you have these combined high schools – Corning and Elmira – almost all of our varsity sports were over at the old EFA, the (Ernie Davis Academy) building. So 3:14 hits at a high school and you’re used to athletes being all over the building. You have practices, seven or eight different sports going on. For the last couple of years after school in the fall and the spring, this place has been a ghost town. Kids get on buses and they go over to EDA and that’s kind of where everything is.

So I’m really looking forward to that atmosphere of athletics once 3:15 hits. With the new stadium and any upgrades we’re going to start looking at to make to the gym, and just making this facility a place for athletes to be after school and that buzz in the air. The Friday night football games ... we did Friday night football in Maryland and it’s such a different atmosphere when you gear up for a game after school on Friday. It’s going to be awesome and I know it’s something our athletes are looking forward to and coaches. So am I.

Q: What are the big challenges for ADs in this region?

A: The biggest thing we’re going through right now is the ever-changing return-to-play protocols. It seems like every couple weeks we get new medical advice and we have to talk to our medical professionals, just trying to keep kids as safe as possible, but also at the same time you want to make sure that they’re able to compete and do so safely.

We had a couple wrestlers who weren’t able to wrestle in STAC. It’s disappointing, but you’ve got to keep kids as safe as possible. We were doing those tickets for a while for basketball and over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been able to open it up more for spectators, which is nice, just as (COVID) numbers have dwindled in the county. Once we’re able to get outside in the spring it makes things a little easier.

Q: What stands out about the district's deep sports history?

A: I’ve talked to (football coach Jimmy) McCauley about some of the traditions we can bring with the new stadium opening up. Right now the Erie Bell is in the cafeteria. We’re looking at maybe moving it out to the stadium to bring that tradition alive. I know before principal (Chris) Krantz left we had some mannequins made with EFA and Southside and there’s some Erie Bell stuff in our main lobby. Just bringing that tradition back.

With Ernie Davis, stuff like that, it’s something our kids can relate to, it’s something to look forward to. He was someone you could look up to. I know they do a lot of work with that at the middle school level as far as looking at scholarship and different things like that. Having a figure like Ernie Davis is something not a lot of schools have and it’s something our kids can look at and say, ‘That can be me.’ That’s always nice to have.

Q: We've seen more opportunities in recent years for Unified sports. Do you think it is something we'll see continue to grow?

A: It is. It was a huge part of what I did when I was in Maryland. It was actually the first sport I coached at South River High School, Unified bowling. Inclusion of students with special needs is so vital to a community. It just really shows everybody is important. I’ve already spoken with Special Olympics in my first week about looking at different sports we could add in the area. For example, when I was in Maryland we had Unified bocce, which I thought was awesome. Kids loved bocce. It’s a lifelong sport, just like bowling, and you can be inclusive in the sport.

Elmira City School District is a full-inclusion school. We do have students in classes that some other school districts may not. I love the program.

Q: Any piece of advice from Tom Morrell that stands out?

A: Tom was here for a long time. He was one of the longest-tenured athletic directors in Section 4. The biggest thing he told me is make sure I ask questions. It doesn’t hurt to ask questions. There’s people here who are supportive. Lean on your coaches, we talked about that a lot. There are great coaches in this district, a lot of coaches who have been here for a long time. So far I’ve met with a lot of them and we’ve talked about different things. What do we want for our program? What do we want for our scholar athletes?

Q: We have newer ADs at Horseheads, Elmira and Corning. How much do you think you three will work together?

A: It’s going to be a ton. We are going to have to learn and lean on each other, being three brand new ADs at the three biggest districts in the area. We talk already a lot, more than I probably thought before I took the job that I would talk to other ADs. I talked to (Horseheads AD Charles DeTaeye) and we shared cheerleading mats, we shared wrestling mats already for these different events. If we don’t lean on each other, we can’t put on these big events that the community loves to come out and see, so we’ll definitely get used to talking to each other for sure.

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.