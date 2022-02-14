EFoil Boards: Mind-Blowing Ride Atop the Waves

If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited the Peacock Loop Diner, Joe Edwards’ paean to comfort food with the can’t-miss neon sign, then let us refresh your memory. The vibrant interior boasts graduated, U-shaped counters—each slightly higher than its neighbor, so guests can see the entirety of the space—and no shortage of peacock and diner memorabilia. But the focal point is the “Peacock Carousel of Love,” a circular booth that rotates to reveal a remote control curtain, with a flat-screen TV or (if you really want to make a splash) a surprise guest behind it. The carousel can be rented for $35 for two hours to watch a movie, play video games, or simply scroll photos while noshing on smashburgers, fried chicken, spiked shakes, or even breakfast for dinner. The carousel is available this weekend and during the day on Valentine’s Day. Weekend hours are 9 a.m.–8 p.m on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.–2 p.m on Sunday and Monday. 6261 Delmar, 314-721-5555.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO