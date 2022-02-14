ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Popular Chicago penguin pair to star in children’s book

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (Reuters) – There are new tour guides in town at the Chicago Shedd Aquarium, and they are about to star in a children’s book. A video of an inseparable pair of penguins, affectionately known as “Edward and Annie” went viral as they explored the aquatic world of sea animals at...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
brownwoodtx.com

Appearance in children's book was a 'Destination' for show rabbit

EARLY — A Netherland Dwarf show rabbit named Destination is becoming a bit of a celebrity. The bunny – who belongs to Melissa Burney of Early – has been featured in a children’s book, been interviewed by the media (sort of) and has won numerous awards in his four years of life. Destination is a registered grand champion with American Rabbit Breeders Association.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
bookriot.com

New Children’s Books With Dance Themes

This list of new children’s books with dance themes was originally published in our kid lit newsletter, The Kids Are Al Right. Sign up for it here to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Hi Kid Lit Friends!. I hope 2022...
THEATER & DANCE
Eater

Explore Chicago’s Stunningly Illustrated Comic Book Restaurant With Mochi Doughnuts

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the urge to flee somewhere — anywhere — is an understandable impulse. Restaurants have long capitalized on the notion of escapism, using decor, lighting, music, and especially food from around the country and world to whisk customers out of their day-to-day existence. Though Chicagoans can travel internationally once again, the experience is fraught with testing, detailed paperwork, and airline staffing shortages.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Shedd Aquarium Penguins ‘Edward and Annie’ are getting their own children’s book

Remember seeing the Shedd penguins taking a tour of Chicago? Well, now their adventures are being told in an illustrated children’s book!. Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure drops on March 1st and will follow the titular penguins as they tour all the exhibits at the Shedd Aquarium and meet new creatures that they’ve never encountered before.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
City
Birds, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
moneysavingmom.com

Free BeYOUtiful Hair Children’s Book from Aussie Kids!

Don’t miss this chance to score a free children’s book!. Aussie Kids is offering a completely FREE BeYOUtiful Hair Children’s Book right now!. This book not only educates kids on the beauty of hair diversity and self-acceptance, but it also helps parents understand that hair is such an important part of a child’s identity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

15 Must-Read February Children’s Book Releases

I had the hardest time narrowing down this list to my top 15 February children’s book releases. I opened up my tab of February releases and easily had 75 or more books to choose from! While this is a good problem to have, it does mean I had to cut books that are really great but just didn’t quite make it on this list. It also means that all 15 books on this list are absolutely stellar. This month, I have new books by established authors like Pam Muñoz Ryan, Eva Chen, and Aisha Saeed. I also have debut authors with wonderful books, including a picture book by Neil Armstrong! I feel like I’m seeing more diverse children’s books lately, but I’m not sure if that’s because there are actually more diverse books being published or because I have intentionally sought out those books for years, so those are the ones I tend to see. Regardless, this list has lots of diverse authors and diverse perspectives, from a Chinese American homage to a sweet story about an immigrant missing her abuela to a middle grade featuring two autistic middle schoolers. I’m happy to see so many excellent diverse books being published, and of course would love to see more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Penguins#Celebrity#Penguin Adventure#Reuters
Gazette

Cascade author's children’s books grounded in reality

Two children’s books written by Cascade Author Lynn Milburn Lansford touch on real-life situations their effects on children and how children incorporate these experiences into their own lives. “CJ Loves PopPop: A Children’s Book about Death and Love” and “Katie the Rockhound” mirror much of the author’s own life...
CASCADE, CO
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's Malcom X College hosting Black authors for book fair

CHICAGO - Malcolm X College is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate Black History Month. This weekend, the school is welcoming a number of Black children’s book authors from around the country. Kids and adults can chat with the authors and illustrators, purchase their books, take part in...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside teacher publishes children’s book

An Oceanside High School teacher has made her way into the publishing world. Talia Madden, 34, recently published a children’s book, titled “The Colors They Shared.”. “I started writing as a hobby from the time I was a kid, and it was always a passion,” she said.
OCEANSIDE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
FanSided

Does Mouch die in Chicago Fire?

Mouch (Christian Stolte) is a Chicago Fire institution. The character has been delighting audiences since the pilot episode, oftentimes bringing a steady hand and fatherly advice to the younger men in the 51. Conversely, Chicago Fire is known for killing characters off in shocking fashion. There have been several sudden...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

One Chicago Fans, You Won't Like This Episode News for 'P.D.,' 'Med' and 'Fire'

One Chicago fans, Wednesday nights might look a little different for the next few weeks. In late September, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire premiered their latest installments — season 12, season 10 and season 7, respectively. Since then, the Windy City-based procedural shows have had two breaks over the holiday season. But even with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's behind us, the One Chicago franchise isn't quite back on its regular schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

7 Chicago Fire, Med and PD most shocking (and heartbreaking) deaths

Over the course of its cumulative 20+ seasons, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have seen their fair share of cast departures. While some characters simply walked away from the job with the door left wide open for them to return, others weren’t quite as lucky in meeting a more grim fate.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire?

Kelly Severide is the anchor of Chicago Fire. He’s been one of two protagonists to lead the show from its pilot; and the other, Casey (Jesse Spencer), recently exited, which makes Severide’s role all the more crucial. As both leader and mentor, Severide is arguably the most skilled...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened To Hallie Thomas?

Matt Casey’s first love—Hallie Thomas—had a short but integral run on Chicago Fire. But what exactly happed to the character? Read on to find out. Hallie only appeared on the show for 10 episodes. But despite the short stint, she was an important One Chicago character. During...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy