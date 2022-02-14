Popular Chicago penguin pair to star in children’s book

I had the hardest time narrowing down this list to my top 15 February children’s book releases. I opened up my tab of February releases and easily had 75 or more books to choose from! While this is a good problem to have, it does mean I had to cut books that are really great but just didn’t quite make it on this list. It also means that all 15 books on this list are absolutely stellar. This month, I have new books by established authors like Pam Muñoz Ryan, Eva Chen, and Aisha Saeed. I also have debut authors with wonderful books, including a picture book by Neil Armstrong! I feel like I’m seeing more diverse children’s books lately, but I’m not sure if that’s because there are actually more diverse books being published or because I have intentionally sought out those books for years, so those are the ones I tend to see. Regardless, this list has lots of diverse authors and diverse perspectives, from a Chinese American homage to a sweet story about an immigrant missing her abuela to a middle grade featuring two autistic middle schoolers. I’m happy to see so many excellent diverse books being published, and of course would love to see more.

